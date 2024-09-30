Jason Sudeikis asks autograph hunters for distance after ‘scary’ encounter

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has asked autograph hunters in Los Angeles to maintain their distance from him after they “scared the s***” out of him on Saturday night.

Sudeikis, who recently asked Travis Kelce if he’ll make an “honest woman” out of Taylor Swift, was seen exiting the Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club around 9:30 on Saturday evening, as reported by TMZ.

However, the 49-year-old had to warn the 15-20 fans that had gathered outside the venue that he wouldn’t be signing anything for them.

In a video captured of the incident, Sudeikis can be seen telling the fans, who are following him down the street: “Guys, please, stop, stop, I’m not going to sign anything,” adding: “I literally have to go!”

He continues: “I’m sorry, that was a lot, that scared the s*** out of me. For real, I’m just a human being. Please, I’m going home - good night.”

Sudeikis isn’t the only major star to speak out against intense fan culture, as of late.

Singer Chappell Roan has become something of a talking point after she called her fans “entitled” for thinking it’s acceptable to harass and stalk celebrities.

In a TikTok rant, shared on 19 August, Roan – real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz – asked for fans to consider: “If you saw a random woman in the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?’ and she’s like ‘No, what the f***,’ and then you get mad at this random lady?”

Since making the statement Roan has cancelled several live appearances, with the “Pink Pony Club” singer admitting that she needs to “prioritise my health”.

On the 28 September edition of Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang mocked Roan’s statements about fame and her desire for boundaries in a skit where he played the internet’s favourite pygmy hippo, Moo Deng.

open image in gallery Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso’ ( Apple TV+ )

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso looks set to receive a greenlight for its fourth season, according to reports.

Discussions surrounding a revival of the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series have been ongoing since the conclusion of season three last year, with fans clamouring for confirmation.

US media reports that Warner Bros Television has picked up the options for the three original cast members, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift.