Chappell Roan cancels festival appearances at last minute to ‘prioritize my health’

Chappell Roan has canceled a pair of appearances at this weekend’s All Things Go festival, saying she needs “a few days to prioritize my health.”

The “Pink Pony Club” singer, 26, had been scheduled to perform in New York City this Saturday, September 28 and in Columbia, Maryland outside Washington DC on Sunday, September 29.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Roan said: ““I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.

“Be back soon xox.”

The festival reposted the statement on its own Instagram account, captioning the image: “We support you Chappell Roan.”

Last Friday, Roan revealed that she has been diagnosed with severe depression in the midst of dealing with new-found fame.

The Missouri-born pop star, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, has soared to international stardom in recent months with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Chappell Roan will no longer perform at All Things Go festival ( AFP via Getty Images )

Speaking to The Guardian, Roan said she was coping “how anyone would.”

“I’m in therapy twice a week. I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad,” she explained.

In the last week the singer has been at the centre of an online storm after declining to endorse a presidential candidate.

On Tuesday, Roan doubled down on her nonpartisan stance as she declared she would “stand up for what’s right and what I believe in,” while confirming that she would not be voting for Donald Trump.

“I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for and ask questions, and it’s being completely taken out of context, per usual,” Roan said on TikTok.

In recent months, the singer’s track “Femininonmenon” has been co-opted by Kamala Harris’s campaign team, as other celebrities including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Chris Rock throw their support behind the Democratic candidate and her running mate, Tim Walz.