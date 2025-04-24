Jason Biggs reveals lifestyle changes that led to 35-pound weight loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Biggs has opened up about how he shed 35 pounds.

The American Pie actor revealed, while speaking to Page Six on Tuesday at the City Harvest Gala in New York City, that he said he began experiencing “cholesterol issues.”

“Probably because of the … ice cream pints I would knock back,” he told the publication.

Biggs said he wasn’t sure how long it took him to get his health back to where he thought it should be, but said it “took awhile.” Part of his lifestyle changes included adjusting his diet and finding a workout routine.

“It’s been a journey,” he said. “My cholesterol came down 70 points.”

The Orange is the New Black alum has previously opened up about his health. Last year, during an episode of his wife Jenny Mollen’s All the Fails podcast, he spoke about his experiences with alcoholism. Biggs has now been sober for over seven years.

“I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” he recalled his life before sobriety.

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.”

He continued: “I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you. I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time.”

The news of Biggs weight comes a few days after Lizzo revealed the role her favorite drink chain played in her own recent weight loss.

The “Pink” singer turned to TikTok Live on Tuesday to discuss changes she’s made to her diet since starting her health journey in 2023.

One major tweak to her routine has been cutting out Starbucks, more specifically, avoiding “sugary stuff” in the mornings and making the switch to a “super savory” breakfast.

“I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

The “About Damn Time” singer then reflected on what she used to have, revealing she would drink “two or three” large drinks from the coffee chain daily. She assumed she was drinking around 1,200 calories every day, which led to her decision to cut out Starbucks and coffee altogether.