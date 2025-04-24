Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lizzo has revealed the role her favorite drink chain played in her recent weight loss.

The “Pink” singer turned to TikTok Live on Tuesday to discuss changes she’s made with her diet since starting her health journey in 2023.

One major tweak to her routine has been cutting out Starbucks, more specifically, avoiding “sugary stuff” in the mornings and making the switch to a “super savory” breakfast.

“I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said.

The “About Damn Time” singer then reflected on what she used to have, revealing she would drink “two or three” large drinks from the coffee chain daily. She assumed she was drinking around 1,200 calories every day, which led to her decision to cut out Starbucks and coffee altogether.

In January, Lizzo revealed she celebrated a major milestone in her weight loss journey.

“I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014.”

The “Juice” singer shared two images of her in an activewear set with screenshots of statistics from her health-tracking app.

One graphic revealed she’d lowered her Body Mass Index and total body fat by 10.5 percent and 16 percent, respectively, since January 16, 2023.

“Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals,” she wrote.

The “2 Be Loved” performer has spoken openly about working toward her “weight release goal” for some time now.

Instead of focusing entirely on shedding pounds, Lizzo said she’s taking a holistic approach to achieving a healthier body.

Last year, the Grammy-winner spoke to The New York Times about how her mindset has shifted from “body positivity” to “body neutrality.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she told the outlet in March 2024. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day.

“There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive,” she continued.

“The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality.”

Body positivity is a social movement that encourages the acceptance of one’s natural figure regardless of shape, size, gender, or race. The mindset is meant to debunk societal beauty standards that favor skinny body types.

Body neutrality, meanwhile, encourages people to feel however they want to about their body, so long as it’s without judgment. In other words, there’s no pressure to love your body exactly how it is.