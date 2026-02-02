Janet Street-Porter announces fifth marriage on Loose Women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter has announced her fifth marriage, revealing she tied the knot with her long-term partner Peter Spanton last Saturday.

The 79-year-old shared the news during Monday’s episode of ITV’s Loose Women, where she has been a panellist for a decade.

Appearing alongside her new husband, whom she has known for 27 years, and her dog, Badger, Street-Porter declared: "It’s my big news for everybody watching. Peter and me and Badger got married on Saturday. There you are, I finally did it." Reflecting on her nuptials, she added, "I saved the best till last."

Her fellow Loose Women panellists reacted with excitement and congratulations. Scottish broadcaster Kaye Adams playfully noted that Spanton makes "number five", while TV personality Brenda Edwards countered, "It doesn’t matter, she’s got happiness – stop counting the numbers." Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver and TV personality Nadia Sawalha also extended their well wishes.

Street-Porter, a renowned writer and journalist, has a notable marital history.

Her first marriage was to Tim Street-Porter in 1967, as detailed in her 2006 memoir, Fall Out, with the couple divorcing in 1975. She later wed Time Out editor Tony Elliott for two years in the 1970s, followed by Canadian film-maker Frank Cvitanovich in 1979, a union that ended in 1981. Her fourth marriage was to David Sorkin in 1997, which concluded two years later.

Street-Porter married Peter Spanton last weekend ( Getty Images )

Currently, Street-Porter is on tour with her one-woman show, Off The Leash, with upcoming dates including Blackfriars, Southampton, and Hampshire.

Elsewhere, Street-Porter’s Loose Women colleague Ruth Langsford divorced her former partner Eamonn Holmes, a split which she called “painful”.

Earlier this year, Holmes admitted that if he could “go back and change anything”, he would “try to find a better balance between my career and my personal life”.

The interview with Mind Jump magazine also notes that a question about the GB News host’s “biggest regret” was left unanswered “intentionally”.

Since the separation, Holmes has been dating relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, while Langsford has said she is enjoying her independence.

Following the divorce announcement, Holmes underwent a double hip replacement and spinal surgery after suffering severe back pain.