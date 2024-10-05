Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx said she celebrated her engagement to Joe Hooten in her father’s rehab room after his sudden health crisis last year.

Over a year ago, in April 2023, the 30-year-old actress released a statement on social media revealing her dad had suffered from a severe “medical complication.” She didn’t disclose the details of the health scare, but the complication was serious enough to land him in a physical rehabilitation center months later.

Now, Corinne is opening up about the time she spent with her dad during his recovery.

Speaking to Vogue, she explained how she and Hooten switched their plans to spend the summer in Chicago where her dad was being treated.

At the time, Hooten was planning to propose to Corinne. So, when they decided to go to Illinois, he had to adjust his proposal and the engagement celebration plans.

“Little did I know that Joe had changed his plans so he could still propose on the same day — just in a different city,” the Beat Shazam co-host told Vogue in an interview published on October 3. “He found a park in Chicago that had cherry blossoms in bloom and proposed there.”

open image in gallery Corinne Foxx’s husband proposed in Chicago where Jamie Foxx was recovering in rehab ( Getty Images, )

What’s more, Hooten ensured the engagement was a family affair, inviting Corinne’s mom, Connie Kline, and her aunts to Chicago. According to Corinne, her aunts were “hiding in a bush” while on FaceTime with her dad.

“He even planned a very special post-engagement party in my dad’s room in Chicago,” Corinne said of Hooten. “It was a small celebration, but it was so intimate and meaningful.”

Fast forward to September 2024, the Django Unchained star walked his daughter down the aisle on her big day. The intimate wedding ceremony was held at his home Thousand Oaks, California.

Foxx has yet to divulge any details about his medical complication. However, the beloved actor is expected to discuss his health in Atlanta during a live one-man show running from October 3 to October 5.

In December 2023, the Baby Driver lead confessed he “couldn’t walk” following his unforeseen health issue that came about while he was filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta.

During his acceptance speech for the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema & Television, which honors the achievements of Black, Latino, and AAPI creators in the industry, Foxx recognized how lucky he was then to be able to get up on stage.

“It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” he admitted, noting how he now “cherishes” every moment.

After months of keeping quiet, Foxx is now ready to give his fans the full story on what he went through inWhat Had Happened Was, which is also set to stream on Netflix at a later date.