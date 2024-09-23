Jamie Foxx emotional as daughter Corinne marries fiancé in intimate ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Jamie Foxx teared up while he walked his daughter, Corinne Fox, down the aisle as she married her fiancé, Joe Hooten.

Actor Garcelle Beauvais – who starred in The Jamie Foxx Show with the actor – took to Instagram on September 22 to share photos from the intimate ceremony.

In the since-deleted post, published by People, one photo showed Jamie in a black and white tuxedo, as he walked his daughter down the aisle.

He was captured tearing up and smiling, while his hand was wrapped around his daughter’s arm. For her big day, Corinne wore a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a floral print and a matching veil.

Another picture showed Corinne and Jamie on the dance floor, seemingly for the traditional father-daughter dance at the wedding.

Along with the snaps of the father-daughter duo, Beauvais also shared a photo of herself with the bride and groom, who paired his tuxedo with a white boutonniere.

“Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten,” Beauvais wrote in the caption of her post, according to People. “Your love & respect for each other is palpable.”

open image in gallery Corinne and Jamie Foxx ( Getty Images )

In December, Corinne – the daughter of Jamie and his ex, Connie Kline – first announced that she was engaged. On Instagram, she shared black-and-white snaps with Hooten on a boat, as she showed off her diamond ring. “From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” she wrote in the caption at the time.

Jamie also shared the photos of his daughter and her then-fiancé, along with a sweet tribute, to celebrate the engagement.

“@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each other’s life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He then sweetly shared how Hooten asked Corinne’s father for permission to marry her.

“@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul,” Jamie continued. “And @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that aisle.. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready.”

The newlyweds first met in 2018 through a mutual friend back when they were students at the University of Southern California. However, they didn’t officially start dating until later on.

“It wasn’t until after college, when we reconnected via Instagram,” Corinne told wedding website Over the Moon earlier this month. “I was bold and liked an old picture of Joe on Instagram. He instantly messaged me and asked me out on a date. Our first date was actually on a sailboat, where Joe was living at the time.”