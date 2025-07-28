Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street stars have rushed to congratulate Jack P Shepherd on his “perfect” wedding to Hanni Treweek following the pair’s star studded ceremony this weekend.

The 37-year-old actor, known for playing David Platt in the ITV soap, tied the knot with Hanni Treweek, 35, at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday (26 July) surrounded by his co-stars.

Helen Worth, who played Shepherd’s on-screen mother Gail Platt from when he joined the soap in 2000 until her exit from the programme in 2024, was among the recognisable attendees.

Sharing a photograph from the ceremony to Instagram, Treweek said: “Words cannot describe how beautiful yesterday was for us – it was more than perfect.

“The love & energy in the room (and outside) was incredible – our hearts [are] truly full. Thank you so much to you all – it means the world to us. Love is all you need x.”

Andy Whyment, who has played Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street for 25 years, wrote in the comment section: “So happy for you both, it was such a lovely day.”

Jane Danson, best known for her role as Leanne Battersby in the soap, said Shepherd’s wedding had been the “best day” with the “best people” who were “full of love”.

“Thank you for letting us all share such a brilliant day,” she wrote.

Samia Longchambon, who has played the role of Maria Connor in Coronation Street since 2000, echoed that Treweek and Shepherd’s had been “the most perfect wedding”.

Meanwhile, Lucy Fallon, who plays Shepherd’s niece Bethany Platt, said the day had been “beautiful”, with Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, adding it was “an absolute joy to be there”.

Despite not attending the ceremony, Cait Fitton, who has played Lauren Bolton in the soap since 2022, also offered her congratulations.

“This is beautiful,” she wrote beneath Treweek’s post. “Looks like you had the most perfect day.”

Shepherd first met Treweek on the set of Coronation Street, where she was working in the press office before she later became a storyline writer.

The couple started dating in 2017 after they “got chatting” at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“We had a couple of drinks and we flirted. That was it,” Shepherd told OK! in 2020.

Shepherd proposed to Treweek last June while they were on safari in Tanzania, Africa. Announcing the news on social media at the time, she wrote: “05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!”