Eagles player makes bold Ivanka Trump comment after White House visit

One player for the Philadelphia Eagles was particularly taken with Ivanka Trump after the team visited the White House on Monday.

The Super Bowl-winning cornerback for the team, Eli Ricks, turned to X on Monday to express his romantic interest in President Donald Trump’s daughter.

“Donald trump daughter is beautiful damn,” he wrote in one post while following up with a second that read, “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.”

Ricks then re-posted various photos of Ivanka from the team’s visit. Her husband, Jared Kushner, was not in attendance.

However, Ivanka’s youngest son, Theo Kushner, was there and squeezed in some time with the team’s running back Saquon Barkley. In an X post she shared on Monday, Ivanka showed a video of Theo and Barkley throwing around a football and racing each other.

“Celebrating with champions at the White House today! Congratulations to the @Eagles on an amazing season and Super Bowl win !” she captioned the post. “My highlight of the day? Theo challenging @saquon to a race in the Rose Garden after my father wisely demurred ! Thanks Saquon for being such a great sport !”

Barkley was previously criticized for golfing with the president on Sunday at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The running back clapped back at critics on Monday, writing on X, “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”

‘After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type,’ Ricks (left) wrote on X ( Getty Images )

He continued to defend himself, pointing out that he had previously played golf with a former U.S. president last October.

“Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day,” the post ended.

Barkley’s golf outing with the president came days after his teammate, Hurts, avoided speaking about visiting the White House while at the Time100 gala on Friday.

“Are you planning on visiting the White House next week?” a reporter asked Hurts on the red carpet.

The quarterback replied, saying, “Umm,” before looking around and silently staring at the camera for a few seconds before walking away.

Hurts did not end up attending the celebration at the White House on Monday, with a White House spokesperson confirming to CNN that the quarterback had “scheduling conflicts.”