Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reveals marriage to Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is now married to his longtime girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback — and recent Super Bowl winner — revealed while speaking to Men’s Health for their May/June 2025 cover story, that by the time the article would be published, they’d be legally married.

“You can call her my wife,” he told the publication. Men’s Health noted Hurts walked into their interview carrying a Post-It note from her offering words of encouragement.

“You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you,” the note read.

The couple revealed their engagement in September 2024 after rumors went viral on X when a fan posted a photo of Burrows cheering on the team while wearing a diamond ring. “Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts!” the fan captioned the photo.

They then confirmed their engagement to Essence. According to the outlet, the football player proposed to Burrows during the NFL offseason while they were on a tropical vacation together. To make the experience more romantic, he made sure to set up roses and candles, and had a violinist on hand. In photos they provided to Essence, the two were seen smiling with matching white outfits and looking off into the sunset on the beach.

The couple revealed their engagement in September ( Getty Images )

The couple first met in college when they both attended the University of Alabama, where Hurts played on the school’s football team for three seasons from 2016 to 2018 before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma for his senior year.

Hurts ended up being drafted by the Eagles in 2020 during round two of the NFL draft, where he succeeded Carson Wentz as the team’s starter at the end of his rookie season.

Burrows graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science. She then received her MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business.

Although the two have dated on and off for years, their relationship wasn’t made public until January 2023, when Burrows was seen rushing down to the football field after the Eagles won the NFL championship. They were seen holding hands and leaving together following the game.

The Eagles player announced a few months later that he was not single, but not yet wed. “I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for,” he said in April 2023.

Hurts said in a previous interview with Essence that he always knew Burrows was the one for him.

“I knew a long time ago,” he said of his now-wife to the outlet. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”