Woman called Isis must change license plate that reads ‘IAMISIS,’ DMV says

A California woman named Isis Wharton has been notified by the state Department of Motor Vehicles that she must give up her personalized license plate, “IAMISIS,” because the agency says it could be interpreted as an expression of support for the ISIS terror group.

Wharton, who says she was named after the Egyptian goddess Isis, said she bought the personalized plate in 2022, paying the required fee, and has renewed it each year without issue until now.

She told FOX19 that the DMV’s recent letter came as a surprise and has left her feeling hurt.

According to the letter from the DMV, the “IAMISIS” configuration is problematic under Section 206 of the California Code of Regulations, which allows the DMV to refuse or cancel license plates that “associate with anything illegal or violent.”

The agency contends that, regardless of Wharton’s intent, other motorists or authorities could interpret “IAMISIS” as “I am Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.”

The letter gives the Sacramento resident the option to request a hearing if she wishes to challenge the decision. If she does not, the personalized plate will be canceled and replaced with standard-issue plates.

open image in gallery The DMV has reportedly said the plate could fall foul of rules regulating plates that ‘associate with anything illegal or violent’ ( Instagram/@isisaviana )

Leslie Jacobs, a professor at McGeorge School of Law, told the outlet that personalized license plates are a form of expression protected under the First Amendment.

She suggested that the DMV may not be able to lawfully force Wharton to relinquish the plate if it is indeed her expression.

“The free speech clause protects people saying their own messages on personalized license plates. So, most likely, the DMV is not going to be able to prevent her from saying that,” Jacobs said.

The Independent has contacted the California DMV for comment.

As for Wharton, she says she is “proud” of her name, proud to display it on her car, and says that it “looks cool.” She has her family’s support, too.

“My mom was so upset. She loves my name, and she’s always been a big advocate for anyone that’s been offended by my name. So, she was like, ‘Don’t just change it,’” Wharton said.