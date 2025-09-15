Man arrested for driving child-size pink Barbie Jeep during morning rush hour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man was arrested after driving a pink children’s Barbie Jeep down a busy road while over the limit, police said.

Kasper Lincoln was sporting aviator shades while riding the vehicle, designed for kids aged three to seven, during the morning rush-hour in Prince George, Canada Friday.

An unmarked Royal Canadian Mounted Police car pulled the tiny Jeep over after the bizarre sight was spotted by passers-by.

The driver later told CBC he had wanted to pick up a Slurpee but was “feeling too lazy” to walk so borrowed the toy car from a roommate’s child around 9 a. m.

open image in gallery The driver was pulled over by police after witnesses saw him driving during morning rush hour ( Prince George RCMP )

“I was using the hand signals and everything,” Lincoln told the news outlet, saying he had no idea he had broken the law. “I never drove it before.”

Cops said when they pulled the toy car over they carried out a breath test and found the driver, who had a suspended license, was over the legal limit.

The Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler is reportedly able to withstand a weight of 130lb (nearly 59kg). The car also comes with a maximum speed of five miles per hour.

Summer Caron, a witness who filmed the entire saga, said Lincoln was driving at “maybe three miles an hour”.

“You’re really arresting him for driving a kid’s Jeep?” she said in a recording of the driver being cuffed by police on 5 September.

The driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition and ordered to appear in court in December.

Lincoln told CBC he had been arrested by police on a number of occasions in the past but “this is the most hilarious one”.

open image in gallery Kasper Lincoln was arrested while driving a pink children’s Barbie jeep down a busy road in Prince George, British Columbia ( Prince George RCMP )

Adding that he had nothing against the police for taking him in, Lincoln said his main takeaway from the experience was: “Don’t drink and drive.”

Corporal Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said in a statement: “Any vehicle on a roadway that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licenced driver and insurance.

“While it might seem to some to be an inefficient use of police time to pull over a driver in a toy car, the risk the driver was creating to other motorists on the road who were forced to go around him, coupled with the risk to himself as other drivers are not in the habit of looking for toy cars on the busy road, was enough to warrant police attention.

“During the investigation, the police officer formed grounds to believe the driver was impaired and found the driver had a suspended license. The driver was arrested for prohibited driving, and an impaired driving investigation ensued. He provided two breath samples that were both over the legal limit and was subsequently issued a 90-day driving prohibition.”