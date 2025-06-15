Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd and his new wife Bianca Wallace have announced they’re expecting their first child together.

Gruffudd, who shares two daughters with his ex-wife Alice Evans, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram on Sunday (15 June), which showed a silhouette of him kissing Wallace’s baby bump.

“Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!” the post said.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021, announced their marriage in April, sharing a video online that documented their intimate sunset ceremony overlooking the sea.

In the footage, Gruffudd, 51, can be seen wiping tears away from his eyes as he speaks his vows to Wallace, 32, an Australian actor and producer.

Gruffudd and his ex-wife, Vampire Diaries actor Alice Evans, agreed on their divorce and custody arrangements in July 2023 after a messy battle that is considered one of the most bitter splits in recent Hollywood history. The pair share daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

In August 2022, Gruffudd obtained a three-year restraining order against Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him and Wallace on social media, after he claimed she had used social media accounts to “harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend”.

In June 2023, Gruffudd reportedly filed court documents claiming that Evans had falsely accused him and Wallace of being “child abusers”. He also claimed that the 102 Dalmations star “screamed” at him outside his home in Los Angeles and called him a “f***ing abuser” and “abusive c***” in front of their teenage daughter.

More recently, in July 2024, Evans said she had been left destitute and applying for food stamps. The actor said she was “struggling to put food on the table for the children” while her ex-partner is “jet-setting around the world”, according to legal documents seen by the Daily Mail.

( Getty Images for Race to Erase M )

Gruffudd is known for his early roles in James Cameron’s Titanic and as the lead in the 1998 period series Hornblower. He later rose to wider fame opposite Clive Owen and Keira Knightly in the 2004 historical adventure film Lancelot, as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic in the 2005 superhero movie Fantastic Four, and in ITV’s critically acclaimed series Liar.

The Titanic actor and Evans announced they were separating in early 2021, after 20 years together. In October of that year, Gruffudd went Instagram official with Wallace, with whom he stars in ​​A Ray of Sunshine, a film about multiple sclerosis.