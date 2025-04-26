Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ioan Gruffudd has married his fiancée, Bianca Wallace, just two years after a bitter divorce from his ex-wife Alice Evans.

The Welsh actor and Wallace, an Australian actor and producer, went public with their relationship in 2021 and confirmed their engagement in January 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the happy couple shared a video announcing their marriage in what appears to be an intimate outdoor ceremony complete with a sea view.

In the footage, Gruffudd, 51, can be seen wiping tears away from his eyes as he expresses his love for Wallace.

The caption for the Instagram post reads: “Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later.”

The post has since been flooded with well-wishes from fans.

One person said: “You two. Cheers. Two of the most selfless beautiful people I know. I’m so very happy for you. Love to you and to Bubba.”

A second fan added: “OMG. Huge congratulations to you both. May your life be peaceful and happy.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations!! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness together. Beautiful video and what a beautiful couple. So so happy for you both.”

open image in gallery Ioan Gruffudd and actress Bianca Wallace in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The marriage comes after Gruffudd and his ex-wife,Vampire Diaries actor Alice Evans, came to an agreement on their divorce and custody arrangements in July 2023 after a fierce battle that is considered one of the most bitter splits in Hollywood history.

In August 2022, the Hornblower star obtained a three-year restraining order against Evans, which also bans her from mentioning him and Wallace on social media, after he claimed she had used social media accounts to “harass, threaten, and disturb the peace of both me and my girlfriend”.

In June 2023, Gruffudd reportedly filed court documents claiming that Evans had falsely accused him and Wallace of being “child abusers”. The 51-year-old also claimed that the 102 Dalmations star “screamed” at him outside his home in Los Angeles and called him a “f***ing abuser” and “abusive c***” in front of their teenage daughter.

open image in gallery Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd ( Getty Images )

More recently, in July 2024, Evans said she had been left destitute and applying for food stamps. The actor said she had been left “struggling to put food on the table for the children” while her ex-partner is “jet-setting around the world”, according to legal documents seen by the Daily Mail.

“I cannot wait months for a trial to receive child support and spousal support,” she wrote, adding that she currently makes $300 a month in royalties, but hopes to increase her income through appearances at conventions.