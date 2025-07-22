Californians turn on In-N-Out’s billionaire chief after she revealed plans to move company’s HQ out of state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Californians are not relishing In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder’s decision to move the beloved burger chain’s headquarters from California to Tennessee, with some even calling for a boycott in response.

Snyder, 43, announced on the “Relatable” podcast that In-N-Out’s current headquarters in Irvine will close by 2030 as part of a long-term plan to consolidate operations in Baldwin Park, where the company began in 1948. A new co-headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, is also set to open in 2026, where Snyder will be based.

“There’s a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here,” Snyder told podcast host and conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, adding that the company is looking to expand into the South.

The Independent has contacted In-N-Out for comment.

Customers in the Golden State are furious on social media. Many pointed out that Tennessee’s lack of state income tax and lower minimum wage may be influencing In-N-Out’s move.

open image in gallery In-N-Out headquarters will be out of California by 2030, the CEO has said. The decision has drawn the ire of local residents. ( Getty )

Privately owned by the Snyder family, the Christian-run company has faced past criticism for anti-LBGTQ and anti-vaccine views, though previous boycott efforts have had little financial impact.

This time, one Reddit user said in a thread, “Time to boycott. If you really hate business in California, then California hates doing business with you.”

“Uhhhh... ‘hard to do business?’” someone else questioned Snyder’s explanation. “How is it that she's worth several BILLION dollars, most of which is from us???

“This is an idiotic mindset,” a third person sounded off. “ In-N-Out provides great job opportunities for the people of California. If you did this to everyone, California would be even more in shambles than it already is. California is the problem, not In-N-Out.”

open image in gallery People on social media are calling for a boycott of In-N-Out, inside encouraging customers to try a local restaurant. ( Getty )

Another added about the billionaire, “California has treated their family and their business very, very well. This is simply ungrateful and shameful.”

Others suggested it’s time to focus on local California burger joints rather than a chain that serves “literally the saltiest burgers I have ever had.”

“The burger is good, but not enough to put up with lining her pockets anymore,” one person agreed. Smash burgers are everywhere now, or I can make them at home. Expansion also puts into question their vow that they couldn’t provide the same quality if they left the West Coast. Not worth it to go.”