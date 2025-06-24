In-N-Out sues YouTuber who pretended to be employee and made lewd comments to customers in prank video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In-N-Out Burger has filed a federal lawsuit against YouTuber Bryan Arnett after he allegedly impersonated an employee and made lewd remarks to customers in a prank video.

Arnett, who has over 600,000 followers across YouTube and Instagram, posted the video on April 25. Dressed in a red apron, white shirt, and paper In-N-Out hat, he posed as a drive-thru worker at a closed location, reportedly in Glendale, on Easter Sunday, when all the burger joints were closed for the holiday.

In the video, which is now unsearchable and appears to have been taken down, Arnett takes fake orders, offers imaginary menu items, and makes vulgar comments.

At one point, he asks a customer, “I like watching my wife sleeping with other men. Is that something you’d be interested in?”

In another part of the video, he and an accomplice joke about cockroaches and condoms in customer meals.

Arnett has previously posted videos pranking the chain, including paying in pennies and hanging a fake employee-of-the-month plaque. This time, In-N-Out is taking legal action.

The lawsuit, filed on June 20, accuses Arnett of falsely representing the company and defaming its brand with “lewd, unsettling and bizarre” behavior. The company sent a cease-and-desist letter in early May. The suit seeks to ban Arnett from all In-N-Out locations, recoup any earnings from the video, and pursue damages.

The Independent has reached out to In-N-Out for comment.

open image in gallery A lawsuit, filed on June 20, accuses Arnett of falsely representing the company and defaming its brand with ‘lewd, unsettling and bizarre’ behavior ( Instagram )

Known for fiercely guarding its family-friendly image, the Southern California-based chain previously sued another YouTuber in 2018 over similar antics.

In a new video, Arnett has responded to the lawsuit while eating In-N-Out in his car, SFGate reported.

“When I went out and filmed the video, I kinda knew what kind of waters I was stepping into,” he said. “I knew I was kinda teetering the line a little bit, pushing my luck.”

open image in gallery In the video, which is now unsearchable and appears to have been taken down, Arnett takes fake orders, offers imaginary menu items, and makes vulgar comments ( Getty Images )

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about the lawsuit,” he added. “Like yeah, sure, it’ll probably be annoying or whatever, but whatever’s gonna happen is gonna happen.”