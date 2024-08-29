Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ilona Maher has appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital issue for September.

Maher has gained recognition for helping the US women’s rugby team earn its first bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris in addition to her 2.3 million followers on TikTok. The 28-year-old first gained internet fame at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for her viral glimpses inside the Olympic Village — including her amusing review of the cardboard beds and thirsting for fellow Olympic athletes.

According to the publication’s editor-in-chief, MJ Day, Maher’s cover debut marks “a shift in the narrative” for them.

“Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative — one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire, and advocate for change,” Day said in the issue. “We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”

He continued: “Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements — it’s a powerful statement. Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction, and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere.”

Since it was revealed that the Olympian earned the cover many people commented on both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the decision mentioning that Maher should be the future standard for cover models and should get a “print cover.”

“Good for her! She’s a great role model, she has a fantastic personality and she’s tough as nails. This is the type of woman you want to see on these covers!” one comment on Instagram read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “This is awesome ... but please make sure you include her in the next print issue ... she is so fabulous and deserves a cover on the newsstand!”

Other commenters emphasized Maher’s body type and how seeing someone like her on a magazine cover would inspire young girls and women who may feel like they don’t fit “typical beauty standards.”

“I literally forwarded this to my very athletic granddaughter who thinks she looks too big!?!?!?” one comment began. “I told her, ‘THIS is the beauty you are, look how gorgeous & strong she is, read these comments from people in love with her form.’ She agreed with her grandma….”

The Olympian spoke about her body during her cover story explaining that she was “called masculine or whatever.” “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

Maher added that to be the athlete that she is, her body needs to have different qualifications instead of being lean. “If my cellulite was lower in that perfect range, I wouldn’t be doing what I could do,” she told the outlet.

“I wouldn’t be that powerful for it [so] I just really think sports have been so helpful.”