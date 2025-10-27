Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster make red carpet debut nearly a year after going public with secret romance
The two actors were romantically linked in 2024 after starring in ‘The Music Man’ on Broadway
Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman made their first red carpet appearance as a couple Sunday — a year after they reportedly began a secret relationship.
The couple were pictured attending the screening of Song Sung Blue at AFI FEST in Los Angeles, California. The red carpet debut comes two years after Jackman split from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023 and one year after Foster filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.
For the occasion, Jackman wore a classic black suit with a matching tie, while Foster stunned in a black satin slip dress. The couple smiled for the camera as The Greatest Showman star wrapped his arm around his girlfriend.
In January, Foster and Jackman went public with their romance as they were spotted holding hands on their way back from a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.
Days before that, Jackman attended Foster’s performance in Once Upon A Mattress at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles.
Fans began speculating that the two actors were more than friends when they co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway together from December 2021 to January 2023. Rumors intensified in November 2024, after Us Weekly cited sources who claimed Jackman and Foster’s romance started during the musical’s run, while they were still with their respective partners.
Only a few weeks before that report, Foster filed for an uncontested divorce from her husband of 10 years, Griffin. She and the screenwriter share an eight-year-old daughter named Emily.
Jackman split from his wife of 27 years, Furness, in September 2023. The former couple shares two children: Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.
At the time of their divorce filing, Jackman and Furness shared a joint statement to their fans.
“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they wrote.
In May, Furness broke her silence on the divorce, calling it a “profound wound that cuts deep.”
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”
