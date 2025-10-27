Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman made their first red carpet appearance as a couple Sunday — a year after they reportedly began a secret relationship.

The couple were pictured attending the screening of Song Sung Blue at AFI FEST in Los Angeles, California. The red carpet debut comes two years after Jackman split from his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023 and one year after Foster filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

For the occasion, Jackman wore a classic black suit with a matching tie, while Foster stunned in a black satin slip dress. The couple smiled for the camera as The Greatest Showman star wrapped his arm around his girlfriend.

In January, Foster and Jackman went public with their romance as they were spotted holding hands on their way back from a dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

Days before that, Jackman attended Foster’s performance in Once Upon A Mattress at the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles.

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster posed at the AFI FEST in Los Angeles on Sunday ( Getty Images )

Fans began speculating that the two actors were more than friends when they co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway together from December 2021 to January 2023. Rumors intensified in November 2024, after Us Weekly cited sources who claimed Jackman and Foster’s romance started during the musical’s run, while they were still with their respective partners.

Only a few weeks before that report, Foster filed for an uncontested divorce from her husband of 10 years, Griffin. She and the screenwriter share an eight-year-old daughter named Emily.

open image in gallery Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been romantically linked since 2024 ( Getty Images )

Jackman split from his wife of 27 years, Furness, in September 2023. The former couple shares two children: Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20.

At the time of their divorce filing, Jackman and Furness shared a joint statement to their fans.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” they wrote.

In May, Furness broke her silence on the divorce, calling it a “profound wound that cuts deep.”

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”