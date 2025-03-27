Urgent recall issued for shampoo contaminated with harmful bacteria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A shampoo brand has issued a recall over possible contamination fears.

On Wednesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of Henkel’s Tec Italy Totale Shampoo because it may contain the bacteria Klebsiella oxytoca which can cause infections in the eyes, nose, and skin.

According to the recall, Henkel’s Mexico branch voluntarily recalled 1,068 units of the shampoo on Tuesday.

The shampoo bottles are packaged in 33.81 fl. oz./1 L, green plastic bottles marked with lot number 1G27542266 on the side of the bottle. The UPC code is 7501438375850.

The bottles were shipped through distributors in both New York and California. The recall notes bottles may have been distributed to other states in the U.S. and were sold at retail.

Anyone who has purchased the shampoo is encouraged to stop using it and return it to where they bought it in exchange for a refund.

open image in gallery There have not been any reports of injuries from consumers of the shampoo ( FDA )

No customers have reported any harm or injuries associated with using the shampoo.

The recall comes shortly after a major supermarket recalled some “free from” meal kits after it failed to mention on the label that the products contained an allergen.

Tesco issued a recall this week for the Katsu curry meal kit and sweet and sour meal kit after the range didn’t flag that the products contained soy, which some people may be allergic to.

The recall affects Katsu curry kits with the best-before date up to and including 12 December 2025 and the sweet and sour meal kit with the best-before date up to and including 19 May 2025. No other products are affected by the recall.

Officials at the Food Standards Agency (FSA), which published the alert, said the products sold in 250g packs are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soy.

open image in gallery Klebsiella oxytoca can cause infections in humans including in the eyes, nose, and skin ( Getty Images )

Customers were told not to eat the products and instead return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

Frito-Lay also issued a recall on certain bags of Tostitos chips Wednesday over an undeclared allergen.

The company issued a press release about a limited number of 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips being recalled in the U.S. The affected bags could mistakenly have nacho cheese tortilla chips, meaning they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The recalled product was distributed to a range of retailers across 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The affected product has a UPC of 28400 52848 and a “guaranteed fresh” date of May 20, 2025. The bags will also have certain manufacturing codes, which are listed in the press release.

Chip bags were first sold on March 7, with less than 1,300 bags included in the recall. There have not been any reported allergic reactions due to the product. No other Tostitos products have been affected by the recall.