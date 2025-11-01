Heidi Klum reveals 2025 Halloween costume after social media teases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heidi Klum has finally unveiled her 2025 Halloween costume.

Throughout the week, the 52-year-old model has been sharing little previews on Instagram teasing her elaborate costume ahead of her annual Halloween party, often referred to as “Heidiween.” For this year’s look, her hints have included a photo of fake pointed teeth and her face being painted light green.

Her 2025 costume has now been revealed as Medusa featuring snakes in place of her hair and a rattlesnake tail. Klum posted a video to her Instagram of the depiction, with the caption: “HAPPY HEIDIWEEN 🐍Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone 🖤 #HeidiHalloween.”

Medusa, in Greek mythology, was known for her petrifying effect on beholders and those looking at her face were instantly turned to stone, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

open image in gallery Heidi Klum reveals her elaborate Medusa costume ahead of her annual Halloween party, often referred to as ‘Heidiween’ ( CJ Rivera/Invision/AP )

open image in gallery Medusa, in Greek mythology, was known for her petrifying effect on beholders and those looking at her face were instantly turned to stone ( CJ Rivera/Invision/AP )

Klum has been considered the “Queen of Halloween” since she plans every costume and star-studded Halloween party well in advance. Of course, fans have celebrated her show-stopping costumes, some of which she’s spent up to a year working on.

In 2024, the America’s Got Talent judge took her legendary Halloween game to a new galaxy, transforming into none other than E.T. Channeling the iconic alien from Spielberg’s 1982 classic, her costume was complete with a glowing fingertip and a motorized headpiece — equipped with a mouth and eyes that her team could operate remotely.

open image in gallery In 2024, the America’s Got Talent judge took her legendary Halloween game to a new galaxy, transforming into none other than E.T. Channeling the iconic alien from Spielberg’s 1982 classic ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall )

The year before that, she dressed up as a peacock, wearing a textured head wrap decorated with tall, standing feathers and a functioning beak.

open image in gallery The year before that, she dressed up as a peacock, wearing a textured head wrap decorated with tall, standing feathers and a functioning beak. ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum )

open image in gallery An orchestra of Cirque du Soleil dancers to behind her, while they donned green bodysuits and had painted faces reminiscent of a peacock’s plume. ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum )

An orchestra of Cirque du Soleil dancers to behind her, while they donned green bodysuits and had painted faces reminiscent of a peacock’s plume.

In 2022, Klum transformed into a giant worm, with her face barely visible and only yellow eyes indicating that someone was in the costume.

open image in gallery In 2022, Klum transformed into a giant worm, with her face barely visible and only yellow eyes indicating that someone was in the costume ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum )

Some of her other costumes included rocking prosthetics to capture the cartoonish features of Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015, and dressing up as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video in 2017. In 2013 and 2014, she dressed up as a butterfly and an elderly woman, respectively.

open image in gallery Model Heidi Klum and Musician Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party Sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka and Party City at Lavo NYC on October 31, 2018 in New York City ( Getty Images for SVEDKA Vodka )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video ( Getty Images for Heidi Klum )

open image in gallery Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween Party presented by Party City at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on October 31, 2017 in New York City ( Getty Images )

Klum isn’t the only celebrity who goes above and beyond for Halloween costumes. This year, singer Janelle Monáe dressed up as Beetlejuice, the ghost from the movie of the same name, who is summoned when you say his name three times.

Monáe has rivaled Klum in recent years, also going all out for the holiday. She, too, dressed up as E.T. last year.