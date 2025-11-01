Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Heidi Klum reveals 2025 Halloween costume after social media teases

The model hosts her annual star-studded Halloween bash in New York City

Amber Raiken
in New York
Friday 31 October 2025 23:56 EDT
Heidi Klum's most iconic Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum has finally unveiled her 2025 Halloween costume.

Throughout the week, the 52-year-old model has been sharing little previews on Instagram teasing her elaborate costume ahead of her annual Halloween party, often referred to as “Heidiween.” For this year’s look, her hints have included a photo of fake pointed teeth and her face being painted light green.

Her 2025 costume has now been revealed as Medusa featuring snakes in place of her hair and a rattlesnake tail. Klum posted a video to her Instagram of the depiction, with the caption: “HAPPY HEIDIWEEN 🐍Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone 🖤 #HeidiHalloween.”

Medusa, in Greek mythology, was known for her petrifying effect on beholders and those looking at her face were instantly turned to stone, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Heidi Klum reveals her elaborate Medusa costume ahead of her annual Halloween party, often referred to as ‘Heidiween’
Heidi Klum reveals her elaborate Medusa costume ahead of her annual Halloween party, often referred to as ‘Heidiween’ (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)
Medusa, in Greek mythology, was known for her petrifying effect on beholders and those looking at her face were instantly turned to stone (CJ Rivera/Invision/AP)

Klum has been considered the “Queen of Halloween” since she plans every costume and star-studded Halloween party well in advance. Of course, fans have celebrated her show-stopping costumes, some of which she’s spent up to a year working on.

In 2024, the America’s Got Talent judge took her legendary Halloween game to a new galaxy, transforming into none other than E.T. Channeling the iconic alien from Spielberg’s 1982 classic, her costume was complete with a glowing fingertip and a motorized headpiece — equipped with a mouth and eyes that her team could operate remotely.

In 2024, the America’s Got Talent judge took her legendary Halloween game to a new galaxy, transforming into none other than E.T. Channeling the iconic alien from Spielberg’s 1982 classic (Getty Images for Heidi Klum Hall)

The year before that, she dressed up as a peacock, wearing a textured head wrap decorated with tall, standing feathers and a functioning beak.

The year before that, she dressed up as a peacock, wearing a textured head wrap decorated with tall, standing feathers and a functioning beak. (Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
An orchestra of Cirque du Soleil dancers to behind her, while they donned green bodysuits and had painted faces reminiscent of a peacock’s plume. (Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

An orchestra of Cirque du Soleil dancers to behind her, while they donned green bodysuits and had painted faces reminiscent of a peacock’s plume.

In 2022, Klum transformed into a giant worm, with her face barely visible and only yellow eyes indicating that someone was in the costume.

In 2022, Klum transformed into a giant worm, with her face barely visible and only yellow eyes indicating that someone was in the costume (Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
Some of her other costumes included rocking prosthetics to capture the cartoonish features of Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015, and dressing up as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video in 2017. In 2013 and 2014, she dressed up as a butterfly and an elderly woman, respectively.

Klum isn’t the only celebrity who goes above and beyond for Halloween costumes. This year, singer Janelle Monáe dressed up as Beetlejuice, the ghost from the movie of the same name, who is summoned when you say his name three times.

Monáe has rivaled Klum in recent years, also going all out for the holiday. She, too, dressed up as E.T. last year.

