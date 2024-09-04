Heidi Klum shares glimpse of her 2024 Halloween costume

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Heidi Klum has teased her upcoming Halloween costume for this year.

The 51-year-old model shared a video to Instagram on September 2 with a sneak peek of her Halloween plans. The footage showed what appeared to be a slimy, light-green shell that had pointed details on it. However, the “Queen of Halloween” didn’t share any additional details about the look, as she always waits until her star-studded, annual Halloween bash to reveal what her costume is.

In the caption, Klum simply wrote: “#HeidiHalloween is starting to take shape…” along with three ghost emojis.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge is known for her show-stopping Halloween costumes every year, from dressing up as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015 to one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video in 2017.

Last year, she dressed up as a giant peacock at her Halloween party, which took place at the Marquee nightclub in New York City. She had her own entourage, with the iconic circus troupe, Cirque du Soleil, standing next to her as her elaborate green wings. During her entrance to the party, she also stood on top of the thighs of one of the acrobats.

To match the theme of Klum’s look, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, attended the party as a giant egg. For his costume, he had his face and arms painted white, before completing the look with a gigantic egg-colored shell.

Unsurprisingly, the 2023 event featured a famous guest list, with YouTuber James Charles dressed up as Vincent van Gogh and actor Rachel Zegler cosplaying as Daphne from Scooby Doo. Meanwhile, social media star Emma Norton assumed the look of the Statue of Liberty, Lucas Castellani was an Avatar Character, Becky G was the corpse bride, and Larsen Thompson went as Carrie Bradshaw in her bridal look from the Sex and the City movie.

The anticipation for the spooky-coded celebration amps up weeks ahead of time, with fans speculating what character or creature Klum will assume. Before her last two parties, she’s gone live on Amazon’s social media accounts to document the process of transforming into her costume. But, she still only teases what the planned look is until the last second.

In the past, she’s openly admitted that getting ready has taken her up to 24 hours depending on the prosthetics needed. However, last year, she only had six hours to get into her final look as a peacock.