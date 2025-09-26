Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new sugary drinks trend is bubbling up across the U.S.

According to posts on social media, some gas stations and convenience stores in the south are offering a “heavy” option on their soda fountain machines. This reportedly adjusts the machines to dispense drinks with more syrup than usual, creating a sweeter, more concentrated version of favorites like Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper and Mountain Dew.

The change has been widely discussed on social media, including the popular “Soda” Reddit thread. One post in April showed a convenience store fountain serving Pepsi with a label marked “heavy,” sparking debate as some commenters suggested the practice has been popular for years in the southern U.S., while others said they had encountered heavy soda in different regions.

“For everyone asking, Heavy Pepsi is a Missouri thing,” one wrote, while another responded: “I’ve seen it in Missouri gas stations south of St. Louis. I tried the ‘heavy’ Mountain Dew. It’s way better than it should be.”

“I’ve lived in and been all over the South most of my life, and I have never heard of or seen this anywhere,” a third responded. “This must be some very backwoods rural area place.”

Some gas stations and convenience stores have begun offering a more concentrated version of popular sodas from their fountains ( AFP/Getty )

Others claimed the heavy soda was made for specific customers.

“It is for the people who work outside or travel in their car/truck all day,” one wrote. “Normally purchased in the morning, so when the ice melts throughout the day, it dilutes the heavy to make the soda taste normal. If one were to use regular, when the ice melted, the soda would taste watered down.”

“It’s for people who buy a big soda in the morning; as the ice melts all day, heavy ends up tasting normal instead of watery,” another said.

In a TikTok video posted in April, food reviewer Peter Early weighed in on the trend. Noting that some gas stations are boosting the syrup ratio in their fountain machines, he joked that heavy soda might be worth a try — at least for those “at no risk of diabetes.”

However, health experts have concerns about the heavy soda trend. Dr. Jeremy Manuele, a Las Vegas orthodontist, told Fox News Digital that while the extra syrup makes the soda feel “like even more of a little treat,” that sugar increases the risk of cavities, gum inflammation, and enamel erosion, which is the breakdown of your teeth’s protective layers.

“Some of the same bacteria linked to gum disease have also been connected to heart disease and other health issues,” he said. “It seems we are always trying to find new ways to make getting our soda fix exciting. It might appear fun and innocent in the moment, but if it sticks around, it could lead to health issues that people are not thinking about yet.”

The heavy soda trend emerges at a time when major brands are seeking new ways to make soft drinks more engaging. In July, McDonald’s began testing its own take on “dirty sodas” — a base soda such as Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Sprite mixed with flavored syrup or coffee creamer. The drinks, which have become especially popular among teens and people who don’t drink alcohol, are being trialed in select U.S. markets.

Meanwhile, in select stores in the U.S. and Canada, Crumbl Cookies is also testing out its line of dirty sodas, which are also fountain drinks mixed with flavored syrups, cream, or heavy cream. While there are up to 46 different dirty soda options at select Crumbl stores, customers can opt to create their own.