Could your soda habit be the reason you’re losing hair?

People who drink more sugary beverages may also be more likely to experience hair loss, according to a new analysis of related research.

“Diet and nutrition play a crucial role in hair health, particularly vitamin D and iron supplementation, while limiting alcohol and soft drinks may be beneficial,” researchers from Portugal’s Universidade do Porto wrote.

Their conclusions build upon previous findings over the last decade showing consuming sugary drinks is associated with an increased risk of hair loss in men and that inflammation caused by consuming those foods helps contribute to the issue.

Just 11 cans of sugary drinks a week, or more than 3,500 milliliters, left young men at a higher risk for male pattern hair loss, according to a 2023 study cited in the new analysis. At the time, the Tsinghua University authors said that it was difficult to establish a cause and effect between the two factors because it relied on data reported from its 1,028 participants.

open image in gallery Regularly drinking soda and other sugary drinks could be the reason you’re losing hair, according to researchers. Diet and nutrition play a key role in hair health ( Getty Images/iStock )

Drinking sugary beverages has also been linked to obesity, tooth decay, and other issues that have been tied to hair loss.

But, the Portuguese authors noted that the 2023 finding was supported by a 2016 study that found consuming processed foods containing simple sugars was an “indirect factor linked to hair loss.”

That’s because the foods stimulate the production of excess sebum, the oily substance we make that hydrates the skin and hair. That leads to bacterial growth on the scalp that can result in irritation and inflammation, which contribute to hair loss.

“The findings suggested that targeted dietary interventions could be important in preventing and managing hair conditions such as alopecia and hair loss. However, further research is needed to deepen our understanding of these associations and to develop evidence-based recommendations for promoting hair health through nutrition,” the authors wrote.

In the U.S., 85 percent of men and 33 percent of women will live with some form of hair loss, according to the National Council on Aging. A quarter of men start to lose their hair by age 30.

Androgenetic alopecia, also known as hereditary pattern baldness, is the most common cause of hair loss in men and hair loss in women. Sometimes it’s treatable, but results can vary widely.

open image in gallery Some 85 percent of American men and 33 percent of women will live with some form of hair loss. A quarter of men start to lose their hair by age 30 ( Getty Images/iStock )

There are effective hair loss treatments for some types of hair loss, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some people may be able to slow or even reverse the process. Treatments for hair loss include medications and surgery, including Propecia for men and Rogaine for both men and women.

And with patchy hair loss, the hair may even regrow without treatment.

But, getting enough vitamin D and iron are also interesting links to consider. Higher levels of both were found to reduce the severity of alopecia and promote hair growth, according to the analysis.

Drinking soy milk and eating other soy products may also be a help.

“A positive association was also observed between protein intake, the consumption of soy products, cruciferous vegetables and supplements, with improvements in hair parameters such as hair loss and hair density,” the researchers said.