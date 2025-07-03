Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders star Heather Peace has revealed that she and her wife, Ellie Dickinson, have both been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Earlier this year, Peace, who is best known for playing Eve Unwin on the long-running BBC soap, shared that she has been privately living with breast cancer, telling fans that she feels “very lucky” after completing months of chemotherapy.

Now, as she’s due to begin radiotherapy, the actor said that Dickinson, her wife of 11 years, also received a similar diagnosis last year.

Speaking to The Mirror, Peace said that Dickinson’s “breast cancer was a smaller, aggressive lump, so she had a lumpectomy and then radiotherapy”.

The 50-year-old actor added: “Of course, then I come along with my 12cm lump, absolutely ginormous, and mastectomy, chemotherapy... just about to go into radiotherapy. She’s like, ‘Even that you have to do bigger.’ It’s like ‘Hold my beer.’”

Peace admitted that she was initially reluctant to get her breast checked out after noticing a change in one of her nipples. The actor said she tried to put off a visit to the doctor for as long as possible due to her busy EastEnders filming schedule.

It was Dickinson who eventually managed to convince her to see a doctor quickly. Within three hours of the appointment, she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

open image in gallery Heather Peace ( Getty )

“I swear everybody looked at me, it might be my imagination, but I felt like a dead woman walking,” said Peace. “I honestly did because it was so big, and so quick that they told us and the seriousness and gravity with which I was told.”

Peace, who continued working on EastEnders throughout her treatment, had a left breast mastectomy in November 2024 and immediate reconstruction surgery. Although she initially had doubts about getting implants, the actor has since called her surgeon an “artist” over the level of care shown in the procedure.

“It was Ellie who said, ‘I know that you wouldn’t cope without a breast as such,’” Peace explained. “So they said if you don’t get on with it, we can take it out but I have got on with it. The level of care in the aesthetic, knowing how that can affect a woman mentally. I didn’t realise how much that part of me meant.”

Paying tribute to her wife, with whom she has three daughters, Peace said: “This journey with Ellie, I feel proud of myself, I feel proud of our marriage, it’s the strongest it’s ever been because we can actually do the for sickness and in health, for richer for poorer.

“We’ve been able to show up for each other. That bond is so much deeper than the romance from 15 years ago. Marriage is great. You know when you hit another level, there’s something special in that.”

open image in gallery Heather Peace ( PA )

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with around one in eight women being diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime. While it is often detected after the emergence of a noticeable lump, breast cancer can manifest in several different symptoms.

The NHS suggests seeing your GP if you notice any of the following changes: