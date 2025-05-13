Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders actor Heather Peace has revealed that she has privately been battling breast cancer, telling fans that she feels “very lucky” after completing months of chemotherapy.

The 49-year-old, best known for playing Eve Sopal-Unwin on the long-running soap, shared the news in an Instagram video documenting a wig fitting.

Peace wrote in the capation: “This video is an important part of my recent journey, which I wanted to share with you. It’s been about the #TeamEffort here @bbceastenders.

“I needed a wig fitting. I’ve been on quite a road for many months now. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October. Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended. To conclude – I’ve just picked up my medal.”

Peace continued to work on EastEnders in the wake of her diagnosis and paid special tribute to the show’s production crew for helping her through her treatment.

“Thank you to the whole EE team for going above and beyond. Particularly our amazing makeup team,” Peace wrote. “And to Alex Rouss for the original wig and (stylist) Linda for the spot-on cut. I’ve felt totally supported by you all.”

The actor said that she’s been “forever changed” by this period and that she has “narrowed” her world as a result. She added: “I’ve had the most precious time with my wife Ellie and our 3 girls; Annie, Jessie & Lola. Just trying to appreciate every moment of them.”

She also extended a special thanks to the NHS for the care that she was given. “Thank you to the NHS. You are wonderful, skilled people,” she said. “You treated me efficiently. You gave me dignity and showed me kindness. It’s so appreciated.”

Peace concluded the post by writing: “Life feels very different now and it’s wonderful. I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with. I feel very lucky. With love, Heather.”

Peace’s post has since been flooded with comments from many of her co-stars. Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater on EastEnders, wrote: “My superhero !! Love you always mate.”

Navin Chowdhry, who plays Nish Panesar, said: “All the love in the world Heather. You are Glowing!! And what a magical team to have by your side.”

Linda Carter actor Kellie Bright added: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…. WARRIOR WOMAN!!!! Love the bones of you.”

Heather Peace ( Getty Images )

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with around one in eight women being diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime.

While it is often detected after the emergence of a noticeable lump, breast cancer can have a number of different symptoms.

The NHS suggests seeing your GP if you notice any of the following changes: