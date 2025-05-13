EastEnders actor Heather Peace feels ‘very lucky’ as she reveals breast cancer diagnosis
‘I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with,’ said the star
EastEnders actor Heather Peace has revealed that she has privately been battling breast cancer, telling fans that she feels “very lucky” after completing months of chemotherapy.
The 49-year-old, best known for playing Eve Sopal-Unwin on the long-running soap, shared the news in an Instagram video documenting a wig fitting.
Peace wrote in the capation: “This video is an important part of my recent journey, which I wanted to share with you. It’s been about the #TeamEffort here @bbceastenders.
“I needed a wig fitting. I’ve been on quite a road for many months now. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the beginning of October. Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended. To conclude – I’ve just picked up my medal.”
Peace continued to work on EastEnders in the wake of her diagnosis and paid special tribute to the show’s production crew for helping her through her treatment.
“Thank you to the whole EE team for going above and beyond. Particularly our amazing makeup team,” Peace wrote. “And to Alex Rouss for the original wig and (stylist) Linda for the spot-on cut. I’ve felt totally supported by you all.”
The actor said that she’s been “forever changed” by this period and that she has “narrowed” her world as a result. She added: “I’ve had the most precious time with my wife Ellie and our 3 girls; Annie, Jessie & Lola. Just trying to appreciate every moment of them.”
She also extended a special thanks to the NHS for the care that she was given. “Thank you to the NHS. You are wonderful, skilled people,” she said. “You treated me efficiently. You gave me dignity and showed me kindness. It’s so appreciated.”
Peace concluded the post by writing: “Life feels very different now and it’s wonderful. I will continue to cherish and be grateful for all I am blessed with. I feel very lucky. With love, Heather.”
Peace’s post has since been flooded with comments from many of her co-stars. Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater on EastEnders, wrote: “My superhero !! Love you always mate.”
Navin Chowdhry, who plays Nish Panesar, said: “All the love in the world Heather. You are Glowing!! And what a magical team to have by your side.”
Linda Carter actor Kellie Bright added: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…. WARRIOR WOMAN!!!! Love the bones of you.”
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with around one in eight women being diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime.
While it is often detected after the emergence of a noticeable lump, breast cancer can have a number of different symptoms.
The NHS suggests seeing your GP if you notice any of the following changes:
- a change in the size, outline or shape of your breast
- a change in the look or feel of your skin, such as puckering or dimpling
- a new lump, thickening or bumpy area in one breast or armpit that is different from the same area on the other side
- nipple discharge that's not milky
- bleeding from your nipple
- a moist, red area on your nipple that doesn't heal easily
- any change in nipple position, such as your nipple being pulled in or pointing differently
- a rash on or around your nipple
- any discomfort or pain in one breast, particularly if it's a new pain and doesn't go away (although pain is only a symptom of Breast Cancer in rare cases)
