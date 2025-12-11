Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The holiday season has kicked off with festive parties, family gatherings, and, for many, a steady stream of cocktails from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.

Even as moderation and sobriety hashtags dominate social feeds, new data reveals a twist: many U.S. drinkers may not be scaling back nearly as much as they claim.

A recent survey from poll takers, Talker Research, asked 2,000 Americans, aged 21-44, about their drinking habits and found that 77 percent expect to drink the same amount or more this holiday season. The survey also found that 64 percent say they usually drink more during the holidays than other times of year and that nearly 80 percent of Gen Z and millennial drinkers enjoy alcoholic beverages at least once a week.

But for those committed to seeking balance, read on for “sober-ish” strategies from “zebra striping” and “damp drinking” to strategic pacing hacks.

open image in gallery A recent survey found that 64 percent of Americans ages 21-44 say they usually drink more during the holidays than other times of year and that nearly 80 percent of Gen Z and millennial drinkers enjoy alcoholic beverages at least once a week. ( Getty/iStock )

Changing your stripes

“Zebra striping” has nothing to do with the animal but refers to a moderation practice, switching from alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, like the alternation of a zebra’s coat.

For most people, it effectively cuts alcohol consumption in half - and with it, some of the risk of intoxication because it gives the body time to process the alcohol.

“Alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks allows people to stay in control while still fully enjoying the experience, ensuring no one feels left out,” Paul Beavis, CEO of Wild Idol alcohol free wine, told The Drink Business.

He described the trend as “a tangible reflection of the growing mindfulness around drinking habits, especially during festive social occasions.”

The term is relatively new but the concept of alternating drinks has long been a cornerstone of harm-reduction strategies. A UK study, commissioned by a zero-alcohol beer brand, found that 25 percent of bar patrons alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer.

The goal is to “reduce the amount of alcohol consumed but still continue to socialize in the same way,” Amy Stephens, a sports dietitian for NYU Athletics, told the New York Post.

open image in gallery Dry January and Sober October, month-long challenges to abstain from alcohol, have been credited with helping many people hit reset around particularly boozy times of year ( AFP via Getty Images )

There are several benefits to zebra striping and other sober-ish drinking hacks, including improving sleep quality, hydration, and maintaining overall health goals.

“Drinking less can help stabilize your mood, which is especially important for those individuals prone to mood disorders like depression or anxiety,” Stephens said.

Celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock calls zebra striping “a secret weapon for drinking mindfully.”

“If you find yourself constantly reaching for a drink or feel the need to have something in hand while socializing, this approach allows you to enjoy the party atmosphere without the risk of overconsumption,” she told Women’s Health. “It’s especially useful during the hectic festive season when social events often revolve around drinking. With zebra striping, you can enjoy every celebration without compromising your energy and overall health and well-being.”

The practice also appears to closely align with Gen Z’s general focus on moderation and balance.

“Gen Z and younger millennials are most likely to engage in both alcohol and non-alcohol bar drinks during the same restaurant occasion – to a significant degree – and mocktails/alcohol-free cocktails are the top item paired with beverage alcohol,” Robert Byrne, senior director, consumer research at Technomic, told Restaurant Business.

“Everything is expensive in the current inflationary environment, but that is likely a small part of the reason behind the trend. I would suggest it is a combination of increased interest in moderation as an important component of an overall healthy lifestyle and experience-seeking behavior.”

Bookends, tortoises and other soberish hacks

Dry January and Sober October — month-long challenges to abstain from alcohol — have been credited with helping many people hit reset around particularly boozy times of year, and even continue their sobriety for longer periods of time.

According to NCSolutions data cited in Circana, 30 percent of Americans said they were taking part in Dry January in 2025, a 36 percent increase from 2024.

And while many embrace the idea of going alcohol-free for a month, a NCSolutions data survey of over 1,000 people aged 21+ finds nearly one in two (49 percent) Americans are trying to drink less alcohol in 2025, a 44 percent increase since 2023.

There are several high-profile celebrities who have spoken publicly about their own experience of swearing off alcohol for a month — some of which ended up on a longer-term sobriety journey.

open image in gallery Spider-Man actor Tom Holland tried his hand at Dry January in 2022 – and has been sober ever since ( (Harriet Langford/PA) )

Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland tried his hand at Dry January in 2022 — and has been sober ever since.

“Doing Dry January, it really scared me because I had a really tough time,” Holland said on the Rich Roll Podcast in 2024. “I couldn’t quite wrap my head around how much I was struggling without booze.”

After making it through January, he continued, and said he started to feel the benefits of sobriety by June.

“I started sleeping better,” Holland said. “I was handling stressful situations better. My relationship was better, my relationship with my family was better. My relationship with my work was better.”

When Rumer Willis did Dry January back in 2016, it was such a good experience for the actress that she also quit drinking altogether. She successfully made it through one month, so challenge her self to keep going.

“When I would drink, I think obviously because it lowers your inhibitions, it gave me this false sense of confidence and I was almost using it as a tool … as a way to be this version of myself [that] I thought was smarter, funnier, more confident, more interesting,” she said in a 2021 interview with American Addiction Centers on Instagram. “And it’s a lie, it’s completely a lie. And it’s this illusion of somehow you’re this magical, sparkly version of yourself when you are drinking.”

While the first month of the year may be a popular time for those thinking about cutting back on alcohol to start – but it doesn’t mean that the path has to lead to total sobriety.

If sobriety feels unachievable, experts say drinking in moderation can feel more realistic and obtainable.

open image in gallery When Rumer Willis (pictured with her actor dad Bruce Willis) did Dry January back in 2016, it was such a good experience for the actress that she also quit drinking altogether ( Getty )

“Damp drinking”, “99 per cent sober” or becoming “sober curious” allow for an occasional drink, perhaps attached to a special occasion.

Another option is “bookending” - which involves starting and ending the night with a nonalcoholic drink.

The “Tortoise Approach” involves slow sipping instead of indulging in rapid rounds. These strategies reduce hangovers, save money and help people maintain balance during a season notorious for excess.

Cutting out booze can be even more difficult around the holidays, with office parties, family gatherings and social outings in full swing, but there are ways to be more mindful when it comes to drinking.

Make a plan and set clear intentions. Maybe commit to only one drink per event, or decide you’ll enjoy wine only on the weekends. If the holiday season starts to feel overly centered on alcohol, try shifting the focus. Creating new rituals – like experimenting with festive recipes or hosting a mocktail night.

Sharing your intention with a supportive friend or family member can add an extra layer of accountability. Most importantly, acknowledge your wins. Sticking to your plan during the holidays is no small feat, and celebrating that success reinforces why you made the choice in the first place.