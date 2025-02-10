What is ‘zebra striping’ – and what’s behind its rise in young people?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katinka van de Ven is an alcohol and other drug specialist at UNSW Sydney. Nicole Lee is an adjunct professor at the National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University.

A growing number of young Australians are turning away from regular alcohol consumption, mirroring a global trend towards mindful drinking.

This shift is evident in the increasing number of young people who drink less frequently, and those who abstain altogether.

In 2001, 13.6 per cent of Australians aged 18-24 reported drinking less than once a month. Today, that figure has risen to 20 per cent, signifying a substantial change in drinking habits.

Meanwhile, the proportion of young people who have never consumed a full glass of alcohol has more than doubled over the same period, from 7.5 per cent to 16.3 per cent.

While complete abstinence isn't necessarily the driving force, a focus on moderation has gained significant traction. Social media platforms are buzzing with trends like “zebra striping” and “damp drinking”, strategies aimed at reducing alcohol intake.

But are these approaches truly innovative, or simply repackaged versions of existing moderation techniques?

open image in gallery Alternating non-alcoholic drinks with alcoholic drinks is a cornerstone of harm-reduction strategies ( Getty/iStock )

What is ‘zebra striping’?

“Zebra striping” means alternating between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. It effectively halves alcohol consumption for most people. This reduces the risk of intoxication because it gives your body time to process the alcohol.

The term is new but the concept of alternating drinks has long been a cornerstone of harm-reduction strategies. A UK study commissioned by a zero-alcohol beer brand found that 25 per cent of pub goers alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer. While commercial research like this requires cautious interpretation, it does highlight a growing appetite for moderation.

Is it different to ‘damp drinking’?

The rise of “damp drinking” is another shift from all-or-nothing approaches to alcohol. In a recent survey, close to 40 per cent of drinkers want to drink less compared to 6.5 per cent who say they want to quit altogether.

Going “damp” – rather than completely “dry” – means reducing alcohol without cutting it out altogether.

Having a drink is reserved for special occasions, but generally doesn’t feature in everyday life. This is also known as being “99 per cent sober”.

It’s an approach that resonates with many young people who are “sober curious”, but do not want to completely abstain from alcohol.

open image in gallery Some people who were previously dependent on alcohol can successfully moderate their drinking ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Moderation can be a sustainable strategy for people who are not dependent on alcohol. Sometimes even people who were dependent can achieve moderation, usually after a period of abstinence. In the past, the consensus was that people who were dependent on alcohol should only aim for complete abstinence.

Strict sobriety goals can increase risk of relapse. This is referred to as the abstinence violation effect, which can sometimes lead to a cycle of binge drinking and guilt when people feel they’ve failed.

Moderation strategies, such as damp drinking or zebra striping, are more likely to foster self-compassion and gradual change.

So what’s behind this cultural shift?

In part, popular wellness trends have promoted alcohol-free living as a positive and aspirational lifestyle. But health concerns are only part of the answer.

Young people especially face increasing social and economic pressures, and may be more focused on professional and personal growth than previous generations.

Studies show many view excessive drinking — and accompanying anxiety and hangovers — as incompatible with their ambitions and desire to stay in control.