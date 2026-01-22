People are using vibration plates to get fit — but do they actually work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You’ve likely seen vibration plates on social media channels or in magazines over the last few years. The trendy wellness tech has been having a moment.

The buzzing boards boast the ability to improve balance, strengthen muscles and bones, relieve pain, remove excess fluid from swollen limbs and help you lose weight. All you need to do is get on and strike a pose — or even just lie down.

But do they actually work? Experts say how effective the plates are really depends on what you’re hoping to gain from the experience.

“The platform produces rapid vibrations that stimulate muscles throughout the body, causing them to contract and release multiple times per second,” Dr. Jacob Calcei, an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at University Hospitals, said.

“This involuntary muscle activation can amplify the effects of your workout and may provide numerous health benefits.”

open image in gallery Vibration plates are trendy in the wellness space on social media. But their benefits many vary for everyone ( Getty Images/iStock )

Research-backed benefits

Research shows that whole-body vibration can improve muscle strength and aid weight loss in combination with a calorie deficit, according to the Mayo Clinic.

A small 2021 study found that just three minutes can help increase blood flow in healthy adults, which makes it easier for fluid to move throughout the body — although exercising showed greater benefits.

And, several studies published since the early 2000s have tied use to lowered blood pressure. High blood pressure is a risk factor for life-threatening heart attack and stroke.

Further benefits include alleviated back pain, improved balance and strength and reduced bone loss.

“By exercising or even static standing or sitting on a vibration plate, you can improve your body’s proprioception,” sports physical therapist Winnie Yu told Cosmopolitan. Proprioception refers to the body’s ability to sense where it is in space, affecting our balance.

But the key to reaping these rewards is knowing how to use the plates to your advantage, experts stress.

Whether standing or sitting on the plates, experts say they should not be used as a replacement for traditional exercise, but as a supplemental practice. Try doing lunges or squats on the plates for the best health boost.

"Vibration plates are not a magic solution," Jeff Paul, the director of personal training at Chelsea Piers Fitness, told Harper’s Bazaar. "You’ll get the most out of them when you pair the vibration with movement.”

open image in gallery Just a few minutes on a vibration plate is enough to make a difference for your circulation ( Getty Images/iStock )

Not for everyone

Vibration plates may provide a gentler method for people with joint issues or chronic pain.

Many have different levels or forms of vibration that make them more effective for different muscle groups. Some move up and down, while others vibrate side to side or front to back.

However, the plates aren’t for everyone.

The intense muscle stimulation can be risky for people with injuries, who have recently undergone surgery, people with pacemakers, kids or pregnant women.

People with vertigo, migraines, infections, a seizure disorder, severe osteoporosis, a blood clotting disorder, high blood pressure and a history of heart attack or stroke should check with their doctor before starting any new exercise.

Another turn off? The plates can also be quite costly.

The Independent’s review of the plates online shows the least pricey selling for under $80 and the most expensive capping out at around $3,000.