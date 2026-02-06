Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A diet that’s heavy in ultraprocessed foods raises adults’ risk of cardiovascular disease by 47 percent, researchers at Florida Atlantic University said Thursday.

Americans who ate the most of the foods – such as smoked meats, candy, cookies, frozen pizza, sugary sodas and potato chips – between 2021 and 2023 were at the highest risk for America’s top killer, according to the new study.

The findings add to mounting concerns about the products, which make up around 60 percent of the American diet and are often cheaper to buy than healthier options.

Many ultraprocessed foods are high in sodium, sugar and harmful fats that can harm the heart, gut and increase the risk of cancer and premature death.

“These results have major implications for future research as well as clinical care and public policy,” stressed Dr. Charles Hennekens, the school’s First Sir Richard Doll Professor of Medicine and Preventive Medicine.

open image in gallery A diet heavy in ultraprocessed foods raises adults’ risk of cardiovascular disease by nearly half, a new study found this week ( Getty Images )

The researchers said health care providers should advise their patients to reduce their levels of ultraprocessed foods going forward.

The study

The researchers examined the health of 4,787 adults using data from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The patients had at least one day of detailed dietary records and information about heart attack or stroke.

Using these reports, the researchers calculated what percentage of their total calories came from ultraprocessed foods.

Then, they sorted the adults by their ultraprocessed food intake.

They also accounted for factors such as age, sex, race and ethnicity, smoking and income.

open image in gallery Rates of colorectal cancer are rising in young adults under the age of 50 years old ( Getty Images for Fight Colorectal Cancer )

A concerning tie to cancer

The researchers also addressed links to colorectal cancer.

Rates of the cancer are rising in young adults under the age of 50, with doctors suggesting ultraprocessed foods could be part of the reason why.

Nearly double the number of young adults are diagnosed with colorectal cancer today compared to just a decade ago, according to the American Cancer Society.

This year, doctors expect 108,860 new colon cancer cases, as well as 49,990 new rectal cancer cases.

“The increasing consumption of UPFs may be a contributing factor, along with other dietary and lifestyle influences that affect a range of common and serious gastrointestinal diseases,” Dr. Allison Ferris, one of the study’s co-authors and chair of the Department of Medicine at the FAU Schmidt College of Medicine, said.

“Awareness is the first step toward prevention.”