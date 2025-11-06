I was brought up by a toxic parent – this is how I broke the destructive cycle

There’s just one photograph of my father on show in my home. It’s a black-and-white portrait of a sweet, smiling boy of around seven years old in his school uniform, sitting on a shelf in my living room. Why? An image of him as a grown man would be too painful a reminder of the chaos he caused during my childhood through his many infidelities, until he died 28 years ago from a muscle-wasting disease.

After growing up in an emotional conflict zone – my father would take me on long drives at the age of 11 or 12, for relentless inquisitions in which I was forced to choose who I loved more, him or my mother, I had just one guiding philosophy when I became a mother myself: to give my two children a happier, more stable childhood than I ever had.

When my daughter Lily was born 23 years ago, I didn’t yet have the word “cycle-breaking” to describe what I was trying to do. But now the idea of intergenerational trauma has entered the mainstream, more parents are beginning to understand this as a powerful, bigger-picture way to bring up emotionally healthier children.

Cycle-breaking is about looking at any patterns being passed down in your family and consciously choosing not to pass them on. There are signs it’s fast becoming a favourite new parenting philosophy. A recent survey of 2,000 parents with young children by early learning company Kiddie Academy found 41 per cent are leaning towards this approach.

Supporters also include millennial Prince William, who has recently said he wants to give his children the stability he lacked in his childhood. “But you take that, and you learn from it, and you try and make sure you don’t make the same mistakes as your parents,” he said in an interview for the new documentary The Reluctant Traveler.

And it seems that cycle-breaking has the potential to make a powerful shift. A range of research is finding that when parents intentionally decide to interrupt those patterns, it has a measurable impact on the wellbeing of the next generation, and kids grow up more securely attached and resilient than they otherwise would. Furthermore, studies find that if we don’t address it, parents who have lots of unresolved trauma are much more likely to repeat it and pass on the adverse childhood experiences they went through.

What makes cycle-breaking so different from other parenting styles is that it starts not with your child, but with you. It’s you who makes the decision to say: “This ends with me...”

When I look at my family tree, for example, I don’t see patterns of physical similarity like eye colour or height. I see patterns of attachment issues, emotional neglect, and unhealthy coping strategies like unrecognised neurodivergence, workaholism and addiction trickling down through the generations.

open image in gallery Tanith Carey’s father would force her to admit who she loved the best, him or her mother ( Tanith Carey )

One story my dad told was how when he was about 10 years old, his Indian father, a chemist, who came to Britain in the 1920s, bought him a pet rat. Every day, my father played with it and he grew to love it. What my grandfather didn’t tell him was that he was also using the animal in a lab experiment to show the effects of nicotine. When the experiment was over, he told my deeply upset and confused father he would put it down later that day.

But then perhaps that’s not so surprising given that grandfather told stories about how his own father, a judge in Burma, took him to hangings of men he had sentenced to “toughen” him up. Even though that got diluted by the time it trickled down to me, I recognise the feeling of being trapped by emotionally cruel adults.

My mother’s family history had its own scar tissue. Her father was a jockey who won the Derby in 1943. He later became a successful racehorse trainer, but was also addicted to gambling. He took his own life at the age of 58 when my mother was a teenager. Ten years later, my mother’s youngest brother did the same, close to the racecourse where his father had his greatest wins.

When my parents met, both were young, wounded, and too shell-shocked to reflect on how their childhoods were still affecting their present. Into this turmoil, I was born in 1967.

open image in gallery Prince William has recently said he wants to give his children the stability he lacked in his childhood ( PA )

To protect myself, I became a withdrawn teenager who disappeared into schoolwork.

My personality was also being formed by my defence mechanisms. By my early twenties, I had become hyper-independent and determined to prove my worth with tangible achievements in a world where I had felt unimportant as a child.

But in other ways, I was fortunate that my family was so visibly dysfunctional that I could see it for what it was. For many it can be hard to recognise the cycle of secrets, shame or unprocessed grief they are born into, especially if these have been normalised as “it’s just the way we are”.

But my father was so unpredictable, always involved in some fall-out with a business partner or dating a new mistress, that it was clear to me by the end of primary school that this wasn’t the way dads were “supposed” to behave. As I got old enough for my own relationships, I was relieved that rather than being drawn to unstable men like my father, I couldn’t get away from dysfunctional men quickly enough.

I was fortunate enough to have met and married a man who I knew would never be unfaithful or break up a home for the children we would go on to have. As I continued to work hard to give my children something different, I became a parenting author, which allowed me to speak to professionals and write pieces which gave me the space to think about how I could do that.

My primary aim was always to help my girls feel emotionally safe, something I never experienced at any time in my childhood as I’d been moved around like a chessboard piece after they split when I was 10.

open image in gallery Tanith’s father as a child who was brought up by a tough overbearing father ( Tanith Carey )

Of course, it’s never possible to be the perfect parent. In fact it’s not even a good idea, as kids need to see us learn from our mistakes. So I didn’t always get it right. Sometimes, in my efforts to make them feel better than I had felt as a child, I over-corrected, going too quickly into “fix” mode until I recognised it was enough to be there to support them while they worked it out.

And cycle-breaking has many layers. I learned that it’s more than just about knowing you intend to do something different. It’s about looking at the patterns you have stored in your body. It wasn’t until I retrained as a Gestalt psychotherapist three years ago that I realised how hypervigilant my nervous system had become and how that affected my outlook, and my parenting.

Even though I was now an adult, safe and in charge of my life, over half a century later, I was still scanning the environment and expecting bad things to happen. It took my training – and the personal psychotherapy that involves, to slow down and breathe in order to be a calmer presence for my children and myself.

Then there’s also the isolation of cycle-breaking because not everyone in your family is doing it together. Being the first to say you want to question what’s happened in your family and do something different can feel dangerous and confrontational to others. Several relatives, who preferred the status quo of suppression and silence, died without speaking to me again when I questioned the past.

open image in gallery fatherspremium ( Tanith Carey )

I am not angry. That was their choice. And it’s mine to prioritise my children over outdated, unexamined narratives. But then I don’t believe cycle-breaking should be about erasing the past or blaming our ancestors. As we have seen terms like “toxic parent” enter the mainstream, we’re seeing unprecedented numbers of people breaking off contact with their families.

But then, until now, the generations before us didn’t have the tools we have today. It’s only now that we really fully understand the impact of family breakdown and trauma on child development. So, I still imagine my parents and grandparents as the small, powerless children they once were, which is why the picture of the little boy my father once was sits on my shelf.

And if there’s anything I’ve learnt as a parenting author of 12 books and cycle-breaker myself, it’s to worry less about the details of sleep routines, milestones and exam grades. For the sake of your children’s future emotional health, simplify your parenting and ask just one question. “What would it have been like if your parents had questioned what happened to them in their childhood – and what they did NOT want to pass on to you?”

By asking this question alone, you’re creating a new emotional inheritance for the next generation.

Tanith Carey is author of ‘What’s my Baby Thinking? Practical Child Psychology for Modern Parents’ with Dr Angharad Rudkin, out 6 November, published by Penguin DK