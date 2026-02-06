Skip these Super Bowl party foods, health experts warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Seattle Seahawks will square off against the New England Patriots on Sunday for Super Bowl LX, with hundreds of millions of Americans expected to tune in.

As people watch, they’ll chow down on saucy wings, cheesy pizza slices, salty fries and other fried favorites.

But while they may be delicious and satisfying in the moment - especially to soothe the souls of a losing fanbase - health experts say you may want to forgo several fan favorites or, at least, be wary of overindulging.

That’s largely because many are highly caloric and packed with bad fats that could negatively impact your heart health.

“Fatty favorites like pizza, nachos and chips might be tempting, but they increase your risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and unwanted weight gain - all of which strain the heart,” Dr. April Wilson, chair of the Preventive Medicine Department at Loma Linda University Health, said in a statement.

open image in gallery It’s nearly time for the Super Bowl. But game day favorite foods might be quietly harming your health, experts warn ( Getty Images )

Buffalo wings

For a sports fan, eating chicken wings on game day may seem as natural as breathing.

Some 1.25 billion wings are consumed on Super Bowl Sunday every year, according to the National Chicken Council. But eating too many wings comes with its own risks.

Buffalo Wild Wings says a six-piece serving contains 990 milligrams of sodium: a big chunk of the 1,500 milligrams recommended daily by the American Heart Association.

Too much salt can cause complications such as high blood pressure and clogged arteries.

Instead, experts say to sub traditional buffalo wings for buffalo cauliflower bites.

“Pairs well with bleu cheese or ranch dips. This would also make a fun addition to any vegetable crudité tray,” Kristen Chang, a registered dietitian with the Virginia Tech Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise, said.

Pizza

Pizza’s alluring presence is often undeniable at a party. It’s quick, it’s usually hot and it’s darn tasty.

But did you know a slice of take-out pizza typically has around four-to-five grams of unhealthy saturated fat? That’s a quarter of the recommended daily limit.

Saturated fats can raise your cholesterol level, increasing your risk of heart disease.

And, that’s on top of the hundreds of milligrams of sodium, with more than 600 in a pepperoni slice.

For a healthier slice, NKC Health suggests people make pizza with whole grain crust, as well as reduced fat cheese and vegetable toppings.

open image in gallery Pizza is a fan favorite on Super Bowl weekend — but experts have warned you can have too much of a good thing ( Getty Images )

Chips and dip

Depending on what you purchase, chips and dip can also rack up the calories.

“Those salty potato chips and dips like sour cream or queso are the fatty culprits here,” University of Utah Health explains.

Some 11.2 million pounds of potato chips are consumed during the game each year, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Each bag of classic Lay’s contains around 12 grams of saturated fat and 1,120 milligrams of sodium.

Add some sodium and fat-heavy dip, and your snack could be even more unhealthy than you first thought.

Brownies

open image in gallery Brownies are delicious in moderation — but experts have warned not to make them a habit. ( Getty )

Sodium-rich foods aren’t the only culprits.

Brownies are easy to make and widely beloved - but you might want to punt the chocolatey, caky goodness.

While a box of Ghirardelli's chocolate triple fudge brownies has 18 grams of sugar per serving, some fast food brownies have more than 30 grams.

That can spike blood sugar levels, leading to harmful inflammation and exacerbating conditions such as arthritis.

Moderation is crucial, Alison Gustafson, a University of Kentucky associate professor of dietetics and human nutrition, told USA Today.

"The key is to not make it a habit the next day," she said.