The 5 home remedies for a sore throat backed by science

It’s that time of year when your throat may start to feel a little itchy, scratchy and gunky.

A sore throat is often the cause of a cold, flu or another viral infection and happens when the lining becomes inflamed, making it uncomfortable to swallow or talk.

More than five million Americans visit doctors because of sore throats each year, according to the American Medical Association.

“The most common reason for someone to develop a sore throat would be a virus, and this is often accompanied by a runny nose, cough or malaise,” Dr. Julina Ongkasuwan, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at Baylor College of Medicine, said in a statement.

But relief - even if temporary - may be achieved using products already in your pantry. And several home remedies are backed up by experts and years of research.

open image in gallery Experts recommend drinking tea and other home remedies to soothe a sore throat ( Getty Images/iStock )

Tea time

Sipping a warm tea or broth helps keep the throat moist and loosens up mucous. “Warm temperatures may also reduce coughing by soothing the back of your throat,” Cleveland Clinic family medicine specialist Dr. Amy Zack said.

Certain kinds of teas come with anti-inflammatory benefits, as well. One cup of chamomile or green tea throughout the day can work to ease swelling, research shows.

If you’re not a tea person, cool liquids have a similarly soothing effect, Zack noted. A bottle of cold water will do. “Try both warm and cold to see what works best for you,” she advised.

Sweet treat

In addition to being smooth and sweet, the sugary substance is a natural antioxidant - a compound that can help fight inflammation - and has antibacterial properties.

Just one or two drops was enough to relieve cough symptoms in adults, according to University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign research.

Stir a spoonful into tea for combined benefits. However honey is not suitable for children under one year old, as it can raise their risk for a rare but serious illness known as infant botulism.

Salty savior

Gargling your throat with salt water can also help reduce swelling, lessen pain and clear out mucus.

A small study in 2019 found that people with nonbacterial sore throats who gargled with salt water had less severe pain and trouble swallowing after a week compared to those who used thymol, a type of antiseptic mouthwash.

Half a teaspoon mixed into an eight-ounce glass of warm water is recommended and you can repeat this hourly.

A spicier solution

This may seem counterintuitive, but UCLA Health recommends eating a hot pepper - or, at least hot sauce.

Why? Cayenne and some other peppers contain capsaicin, which is a natural compound that fights inflammation and blocks pain.

A small study in cancer patients found that capsaicin offered pain relief from swollen membranes and a larger study showed it helped relieve cough symptoms.

Just a sprinkle of cayenne pepper or a few drops of hot sauce mixed into a glass of warm water and gargled can do the trick.

However, do so sparingly. “Capsaicin breaks up mucus, which can help effectively relieve coughing and a sore throat. However, capsaicin can increase the production of mucus, causing a more prevalent runny nose,” Rochester Regional Health warns.

open image in gallery Adding hot sauce to your meals or water can help fight inflammation from a sore throat ( Getty Images/iStock )

Pass the lozenges

This is a no-brainer. Sucking on a lozenge stimulates saliva production and keeps the throat moist.

Many are made with menthol, which can soothe sore throat pain, and several studies have shown using them led to rapid relief.

“Ever notice that a sore throat seems worse in the morning? It’s because your throat gets so dry overnight,” Dr. Valerie Riddle, an infectious disease expert at the National Institutes of Health, explained. “Having lozenges or hard candies - or anything that stimulates saliva production - will keep your throat moist.”