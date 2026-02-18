What is social anxiety and how can it impact your personal and professional life?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former EastEnders star Shona McGarty has candidly shared her personal struggle with social anxiety, urging others facing similar challenges to seek vital mental health support. The actress and singer, renowned for her role as Whitney Dean on the BBC soap opera and her recent appearance on I’m A Celebrity, revealed that social anxiety has been a persistent issue since her teenage years, profoundly impacting her life.

McGarty described a significant shift in her demeanour as she grew older. "I was always a chatty child, but as I got older, everything changed. Around 15, I suddenly became painfully self-aware," she explained. Her anxiety manifested acutely in various social settings, from initial introductions to professional interactions and even family gatherings. "My social anxiety would happen when meeting new people, with colleagues or even at family gatherings," she said. The physical and emotional toll was considerable: "My heart would race, my hands would sweat, and sometimes I thought I might faint. I sometimes pretend to receive a phone call just to leave a social situation."

Her decision to speak out coincides with the launch of a new NHS campaign, which aims to raise awareness and encourage individuals with six common anxiety conditions – including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), social anxiety, and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) – to self-refer for help online at nhs.uk/talk.

To provide further insight into the condition, we consulted Dr Ravi Gill, a health psychologist and founder of Smart Mind Health, who outlined the key indicators of social anxiety disorder and available treatments.

open image in gallery Shona McGarty says her anxiety started around the time she turned 15 ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

The NHS defines social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, as a long-term and overwhelming fear of social situations. Dr Gill elaborated on this, explaining that it extends far beyond mere nerves. "People that experience social anxiety know that the fear that they have around these certain situations is not OK, so their nervous system reacts in a way that sends them into a slight bit of panic," he stated.

He emphasised that it is distinct from a lack of confidence, describing it as "a genuine fear that something is going to happen and a fear of being seen and getting it wrong." Dr Gill also noted its close association with imposter syndrome, with the two often co-occurring.

Social anxiety can significantly affect both professional and personal spheres. In the workplace, "performance situations... such as speaking up in meetings, doing a presentation or making a phone call can all add pressure and really heighten someone’s social anxiety," Dr Gill explained. Within social circles, individuals with the condition might "just sit there and observe the conversation and won’t speak up and contribute," often fearing that their opinions might be misconstrued or that they might say something inappropriate.

Distinguishing social anxiety from general shyness is crucial. Dr Gill clarified: "General shyness would be just a hesitancy to want to get involved, whereas social anxiety would be someone who is more actively avoiding getting involved." While a shy person might respond to encouragement, those with social anxiety "will just avoid the situation completely, and know themselves that nudges or a boost in confidence is not going to work – so that’s how deep-rooted that fear becomes."

open image in gallery Social anxiety can significantly affect both professional and personal spheres ( Alamy/PA )

The condition manifests through a mixture of emotional and physical symptoms. Common emotions include "shame, embarrassment, worry, and feeling like the situation is going to be too much for them," often leading to a "negative thought spiral of overthinking a particular situation." Physical signs can include "butterflies in your stomach and tummy issues," as well as "a racing heart, sweaty hands, blushing and trembling."

The NHS website also lists panic attacks, characterised by an overwhelming sense of fear and anxiety, as a symptom.

The impact of social anxiety on daily life can be profound, often leading to self-imposed limitations. "If you start avoiding one thing, it then can become quite easy to tell yourself to avoid something else," Dr Gill warned. This avoidance can transfer to other areas of life, becoming "quite harmful" if not effectively managed, leading to increased distress and impairment over time.

Relationships can also suffer. Individuals might become "quite complacent as a partner" due to a fear of judgment or speaking out. Some may resort to alcohol as a coping mechanism, which can create further problems. Similarly, friendships can strain if one person consistently has to initiate conversations and facilitate social engagements.

Dr Gill advises seeking professional help "when you begin to recognise that it’s starting to impact work, relationships and your own wellbeing." He confirmed that social anxiety disorder is a diagnosable and treatable condition. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is highly effective, helping individuals to "actively work through these thoughts, and take into consideration the emotions, and then look at how those particular two things impact their behaviour."

open image in gallery There are several different types of therapy ( Alamy/PA )

Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing and grounding exercises, can also help support an overwhelmed nervous system. In some instances, medication may be prescribed for short-term symptom management. "There’s a group of medicines called SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) which can help lessen the impact of symptoms," Dr Gill noted, adding that a GP would conduct a full clinical assessment before prescribing.