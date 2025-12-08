Shona McGarty confirms relationship status with Aitch amid romance rumours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty has unequivocally dismissed swirling rumours of a romance with her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmate, rapper Aitch, branding the speculation "rubbish".

The 34-year-old, who secured third place in the recent ITV reality series, addressed the claims directly during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

McGarty clarified her relationship with Aitch, 25, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, stating: "I mean, I’m like over 10 years older than him, and also honestly the rumours are rubbish. He is like my little brother, I was like his older sister, and we just had the same energy level, we were just hyper and silly, and that’s why we got on."

Her jungle journey saw her finish behind runner-up Tom Read Wilson, known from Celebs Go Dating, and the eventual King Of The Jungle, YouTube star Angryginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle.

open image in gallery Shona finished third on ‘I’m a Celebrity’, admitting that it has helped her anxiety ( ITV )

Beyond the romance speculation, McGarty revealed that this year’s contestants have already formed a close-knit WhatsApp group, cementing their bond outside the jungle. She affectionately referred to her fellow campmates as "best friends".

"We’re all going to keep in touch, and I think that’s just what’s so beautiful about this experience, is that you do make friends for life," she shared.

The actress admitted that while she initially doubted the common sentiment that contestants become "a big family," she now wholeheartedly believes "it’s really true, these are my family now."

During her interview with presenter Lorraine Kelly, McGarty also shed light on her distinctive yodelling, a skill that became a talking point during her time in the camp.

open image in gallery Rapper Aitch finished fourth on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

"Yodelling is something I do at home, it’s something I learned during lockdown, I got a book and a CD and just decided to learn it, it’s a little bit of a party trick," she explained.

Looking ahead, the actress, who has previously lent her voice to charity records, expressed a keen interest in moving into presenting upon her return to the UK, adding that she ultimately desires to pursue "a bit of everything" in her career.

In her exit interview on Sunday, McGarty said: “My anxiety has been up and down for as long as I can remember, but in here, I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I feel like it’s been a bit of a healing process for me.”