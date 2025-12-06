Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surprise star eliminated from I’m a Celebrity day before final

Angry Ginge shows true colours as he moans about I’m A Celeb campmates in washing up row
  • Rapper Aitch was eliminated from the 2025 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! following a public vote.
  • His departure occurred one day before the grand final, making him the ninth contestant to leave the jungle.
  • The elimination leaves three contestants – YouTuber Angryginge, Tom Read Wilson, and Shona McGarty – to compete for the title.
  • Saturday night's episode featured all four semi-finalists taking part in the infamous Celebrity Cyclone challenge.
  • The series concludes on Sunday at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, with bookmakers currently predicting a clear winner.
