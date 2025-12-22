Eating this kind of food could be aging your skin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many people may know that eating too much salty food can raise your risk for high blood pressure and life-threatening heart disease.

But it may come as a surprise that foods high in sodium can also age the skin.

It may cause the skin to look dry or puffy and even interfere with our production of collagen: the protein that helps keep skin firm, hydrated and healthy.

“Salt plays an essential role in the body by helping regulate fluid balance, nerve function, and muscle contractions,” Westlake Dermatology’s Dr. Timothy Tran said in a statement.

“However, when consumed in excess, sodium can lead to a host of issues, and the skin is often the first area to reflect these imbalances.”

open image in gallery Too much sodium in our diets can prematurely age the skin, experts warn ( Getty Images/iStock )

It’s recommended that Americans consume around 2,300 milligrams a day. However, most Americans get 1,100 more than that.

As a result of that and other factors, nearly half of all American adults live with high blood pressure.

High blood pressure can weaken the skin and interfere with collagen production, according to dermatologist Dr. Michael Lin.

“When sodium disrupts the skin’s hydration and promotes oxidative stress, the skin becomes more vulnerable to collagen breakdown,” Tran explained. “Over time, this can result in sagging, fine lines, and a rough skin texture.”

A salt-heavy diet can make our skin look puffier by causing the body to keep excess water to try to counteract the effects of the salt, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The skin may also appear dry, because it pulls the water from the cells.

“This will then prompt the body to pull water from your cells and skin, resulting in dehydration. It could mean dry and flaky skin, with more prominent lines and wrinkles, as well as a lackluster appearance,” Singapore's Cutis Medical Laser Clinics notes.

Sodium that is stored in the skin could even play a role in developing eczema: an uncomfortable skin condition that causes the skin to become dry, red and bumpy. More than 31 million Americans suffer from some form of eczema, according to the National Eczema Association.

Just one extra gram of sodium a day increases the likelihood of flares by more than 20 percent, according to researchers in San Francisco.

Sodium may also have a role in the chronic inflammation in eczema that accelerates skin aging, and the skin naturally becomes drier as we age.

open image in gallery Eating meats and other high-sodium foods often can make skin dry and puffy ( Getty Images )

To fight the effects of sodium on our skin and keep it happy and healthy, experts recommend people limit their intake of ultraprocessed foods, such as chips, canned soups, fast food, meats, pickles and bread.

You can still get your salty fix eating healthier foods including nuts, beans, fish and reduced-sodium cheese or other options.

Low-sodium eating is made easier when cooking at home, because we often use less salt than is used in frozen or store-bought food.

Make sure to rinse any canned foods to remove excess salt from the preserving process and use herbs and spices for seasoning.

Rinsing canned beans can remove up to 40 percent of their sodium content, registered dietitian Amy Davis told Health.

And, eating salty foods with foods that are high in potassium – such as a banana – can also help to counteract some of the water retention caused by the sodium.

It’s important to keep the skin well-hydrated and moisturized, because it is our largest organ and protects the body in many ways.

“The skin provides a barrier to protect the body from invasion by bacteria and other possible environmental hazards that can be dangerous for human health,” National Institutes of Health dermatologist Dr. Heidi Kong said.