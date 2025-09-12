These five foods can keep you ready for your next run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s nearly winter marathon season across the U.S., and fueling up right before race day can mean the difference between a personal record and a trip to the medical tent.

As runners ramp up their mileage during training, experts advise eating carbohydrate-rich meals with healthy fats and plenty of essential nutrients.

“Whether you’re a new or casual jogger, a routine runner or training to run a marathon, you need a diet that’s high in carbohydrates, and moderate in protein and fat,” dietitian Kate Patton told the Cleveland Clinic.

But, getting the right balance is easier said than done – especially if you’re spending all of your time running.

Some foods are better than others to ensure you don’t hit a wall during your runs.

open image in gallery Eating the right foods before race day can make all the difference to runners’ performance ( Getty Images )

“What you eat the two to three days before your marathon will determine if you ‘hit the wall’ or cross the finish line feeling energized,” Kristy Baumann, a registered dietitian and marathoner, told Peloton.

Wheat toast

A great side at breakfast, whole wheat toast has around 17 grams of carbs per slice. It’s also rich in vitamin B, which helps to support a healthy metabolism.

Certain types of the bread can also be high in protein and contain no added sugar.

People who include running or jogging as part of their fitness regimen should get 60 percent to 70 percent of their calories from carbohydrates, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

These kinds of foods help to ensure you have enough glycogen, which is a form of sugar that acts as the primary fuel for endurance exercise.

If you don’t have bread handy, oatmeal, potatoes, or pasta could also do the trick.

Bananas

Bananas are a carbohydrate-rich fruit. Just one banana can provide runners with 27 grams.

They’re also high in potassium, an essential mineral and electrolyte. Potassium prevents muscle cramping, regulates blood pressure, protects kidney and nerve function, and supports hydration.

Eating the sweet tropical fruit can give you 451 milligrams of potassium, according to the Cleveland Clinic. That’s a sizable fraction of the 3,400 milligrams recommended for men and 2,600 milligrams recommended for women each day.

Eating a banana before a run ensures you fuel up without consuming too much.

“If you run first thing in the morning, try to eat something smaller, like a banana with peanut butter, 30 minutes before you run,” UW Medicine advises.

Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein, containing six grams per large egg. Protein helps to protect muscles, which can be strained during a run.

“You need protein to build and maintain your muscle,” Lena Beal, a therapeutic dietitian at Piedmont Healthcare’s Fuqua Heart Center, explained. “It also aids your muscle in recovery.”

Runners should get about 17 percent of their daily calories from protein, the medical group notes.

Other sources include almond or peanut butter, chicken, fish, tofu, quinoa, and lentils.

Avocado

open image in gallery Avocados are good sources of healthy fats runners need to reduce inflammation ( AFP via Getty Images )

Eating enough fat can reduce runners’ risk of injuries and inflammation, according to Utah State University.

Avocados are high in monounsaturated fats that can help reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood and lower your risk of heart disease and stroke.

The fruit are also a great source of potassium, packing 364 milligrams in half a cup. About a third of an avocado has 250 milligrams.

If you don’t want an avocado, salmon, sardines and other fatty fish can work.

Endurance runners should get between 20 percent and 30 percent of their daily calories from fat.

Grapes

It may come as a surprise, but grapes are a good source of carbohydrates and sugars.

A half a cup of the low-calorie fruit has nearly 14 grams of carbs.

Grapes are also high in electrolytes and water that support rehydration. Fresh grapes are about 82 percent water, according to the California Table Grape Commission.

They also contain antioxidants that support muscle health.