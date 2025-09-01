Three common red meats to be cautious of this Labor Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, as many students and teachers prepare to return to school if they haven’t already.

The occasion is typically marked with barbecues and outdoor celebrations to savor the last of the warm weather before temperatures take a dip. Burgers, hot dogs, sausage, and steaks will be grilled over charcoal or gas fires as millions gather to say goodbye to summer.

But experts have warned that three red meats should be consumed with caution: ham, bacon, and salami.

This might be disappointing to hear, but studies have repeatedly linked significant consumption of these ultra-processed red meats to Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Other recent studies have connected processed meats to bowel cancer and even to a higher risk for dementia.

Dr. Donald Hensrud, an associate professor at Mayo Clinic and editor of The Mayo Clinic Diet, told USA Today: “Generally, the less red meat you eat, the better.”

A trio of red meats are cause for concern this holiday weekend ( Getty/iStock )

That’s not to say that red meat should be avoided. It can, and does, provide plenty of protein and other necessary nutrients.

Registered dietician Kearson Petruzzi told the publication that “red meat provides iron, zinc and B-vitamins” and is one of the leading dietary sources of vitamin B12.

Another expert, founder of RedRiver Health and Wellness Josh Redd, NMD, shared with the publication that “red meat is also an excellent source of high-quality protein that's more easily absorbed than plant proteins.” Failing to consume enough protein “can make it harder to maintain muscle mass and metabolism and to have good immune resilience.”

However, it’s important to know that other foods can serve a similar purpose and fill in the gaps left by a diet without red meat.

Petruzzi noted that the vitamins and minerals found in red meat can also be consumed from poultry, fish, nuts, and plant-based sources.

Research has suggested that replacing servings of red meat with plant-based sources has the potential to lower the risk of developing conditions like diabetes.