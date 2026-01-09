The best color bell pepper to eat if you want maximum immune support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bell peppers are a crunchy and healthy fruit that add complex flavor and texture to salads, casseroles and party dips.

The peppers are grown in a variety of vibrant colors, including a golden yellow, sunset orange, kelly green and ruby red. Each hue has a different taste — with some sweeter and zestier and others crisper and bitter.

But many people may not know what color pepper they choose makes a difference for their health.

Red bell peppers provide the best immune system boost, according to experts, with more vitamin C than an orange.

"If you are looking for the healthiest choice, go for red,” registered dietitian Erin Kenney told marthastewart.com.

open image in gallery Bell pepper color helps dictate both taste and nutritional benefits ( Getty Images )

A cup of chopped red bell peppers has 190 milligrams of the antioxidant, or 317 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C for American adults. A medium orange only has around 70 milligrams.

Red bell peppers are the most nutrient dense option, according to Kenney.

The fruits are also high in two other antioxidants: eye health-guarding vitamin A and lycopene, the pigment that gives red bell peppers their color.

There are more than 3,000 international units of vitamin A – the standardized unit of measurement for vitamins that can be dissolved in fats and oils – in a bell pepper. That’s 93 percent of the recommended daily allowance, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

And, 100 grams of red bell peppers contain 0.5 milligrams of lycopene, registered dietitian Alina Petre says.

Red bell peppers also have anthocyanins, which are antioxidants that are also responsible for their red color. Research has shown that anthocyanins can slow cognitive impairment as we age.

“Eating a diet rich in anthocyanins is linked to better memory in older adults,” registered dietitian Lara Whitson explained to the clinic. “There’s no surefire way to avoid cognitive decline, but eating red peppers will give your brain the nutrients it needs to function at its best.”

Antioxidants help to support heart health and fight cancer risk by reducing harmful levels of inflammation and strengthen our ability to fight invading bacteria or viruses.

open image in gallery A cup of red bell peppers provides three grams of fiber ( AFP via Getty Images )

People can incorporate more red bell peppers in their diets at any time of the day.

They make a nice side with morning egg dishes, and a healthy snack with vegan ranch sauce at lunchtime.

At dinner, roasted red bell peppers can be added to grilled cheese sandwiches or stuffed with sausage, herbs and nuts as a main course.

The fruits also pack a fiber punch for anyone looking to up their intake and improve their gut health. There are three grams and 46 calories in a cup.

It’s recommended that Americans get between 25 and 30 grams of fiber a day, but 95 percent of adults don't consume the amount of fiber recommended for good health.

“Red bell peppers have an excellent amount of fiber with few calories, so they’re a great way to up your fiber intake,” said Whitson. “Fiber helps prevent digestive problems like constipation, and it may even help prevent colon cancer.”