Experts say to eat these 5 foods for healthy skin

Everyone wants glowing and healthy-looking skin, but maintaining it can also be a good indicator of overall health.

Your skin can tell people if you spend too much time in the sun, are dehydrated or are not getting enough sleep. Dry or sunken skin can tell dermatologists if you’re not getting enough fluids and dark, panda-like circles under the eyes can reveal a history of sleep deprivation.

"You can tell a lot about somebody by looking at their skin," Dr. Bruce Brod, a dermatologist on faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement.

People can counteract these effects by following a vitamin- and mineral-packed diet, experts say. Eating well can also help fight acne, a condition affecting approximately 50 million Americans, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

“If you eat these recommended foods regularly, you may feel better — and your skin will reflect that as well,” registered dietitian Nicole Hopsecger told the Cleveland Clinic.

open image in gallery Salmon and other omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods help to stimulate collagen production and keep our skin firm, experts say ( AFP via Getty Images )

Salmon

Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are “healthy” fats that play a role in preserving our skin’s collagen and keeping it firm.

In fact, fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham eats the inflammation-fighting fish every day to help her with her “problematic” skin, according to Vogue.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in our body and all of our bones, muscles and joints are built on it, U.C. Davis Health says.

Over time, however, our collagen naturally diminishes, affecting our skin’s tautness.

Omega-3 fatty acids can help stimulate production, according to experts.

“Omega-3s play a role in maintaining the skin's lipid barrier, which may be crucial for hydration and protection against environmental damage,” registered dietician Holiday Durham told Real Simple.

Salmon is also a good source of collagen already, containing 2.9 grams of collagen per kilogram.

Avocado

This beloved, green fruit is rich in antioxidants, such as blood pressure-regulating vitamin K, immune-protecting vitamin C and vision-guarding vitamin E.

Eating an avocado a day has also has been shown to increase skin’s firmness.

“In the bigger context, skin is a part of the body and you can’t just rely on topical treatment to keep your skin in great health,” Dr. Zhaoping Li, chief of the division of clinical nutrition at UCLA, said in a statement.

Avocado oil can also be used as a powerful moisturizer, according to the popular skincare brand Kiehl’s.

“Studies show that avocado oil can penetrate the skin’s natural moisture barrier more effectively than other popular plant oils, like olive oil or almond oil,” the brand said.

Bell peppers

Bell peppers are touted as a vegetable that can help to keep your skin more vibrant.

That’s because of its high vitamin C content, with one bell pepper containing sometimes double or triple the amount of vitamin C as an orange.

A few clinical studies have shown that vitamin C can improve dark spots and wrinkles, according to Harvard Medical School.

“This is because vitamin C is found throughout the layers of your skin and plays a role in collagen production,” cosmetic dermatology practice Houston Skin said, noting that yellow bell peppers have the most.

“The carotenoids in bell peppers, such as beta-carotene, also help protect against sun damage, keeping the skin healthy and more vibrant,” registered dietitian Carolina Schneider told Real Simple.

open image in gallery Bell peppers have vitamin C that has been shown to improve wrinkles. But yellow bell peppers are better than red or green ( AFP via Getty Images )

Spinach

Popeye had it right. Spinach and other leafy greens can make you stronger and rejuvenate the skin.

Spinach also has vitamin C – though less than bell peppers – as well as vitamin K and the essential mineral iron.

Iron in spinach can help regulate oxygen production, according to facial plastic surgeon Dr. Bradford Patt.

“Inadequate oxygen makes skin look pale and lifeless, exacerbating the overall appearance,” Houston Center for Facial Plastic Surgery writes.

And chlorophyll, the signature green pigment of spinach, kale and swiss chard, can also stimulate collagen production. All you need is a cup.

“Some studies have shown that consuming chlorophyll increases the precursor to collagen in the skin,” registered dietitian Carrie Gabriel told Healthline.

Strawberries

Strawberries are also a majorly beneficial source of vitamin C — nearly as much as bell peppers.

Just a cup has nearly 150 percent of your daily recommended intake, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“Strawberries are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants like anthocyanins. They help with heart health, blood sugar control, skin health and provide anti-inflammatory benefits,” dietitian Eliza Whitaker told Real Simple.