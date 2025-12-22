The versatile grain that is gut-friendly and packed with healthy proteins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Quinoa is an incredibly versatile and delicious carbohydrate for the hungry - and health-conscious.

The South American whole grain can help people to feel fuller, in addition to providing a variety of vitamins and minerals. Just one cup of cooked quinoa has nearly three times more carbs than cooked white rice, as well as around 10 times more fiber.

There are 10.03 grams of fiber in a cup of quinoa versus just 1.42 grams in a cup of white rice, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center, providing a big chunk of the recommended daily amount for adults.

“On average, adults should be getting 25 to 35 grams of fiber each day,” Cleveland Clinic’s registered dietitian Beth Czerwony said in a statement. “Using quinoa in place of lower fiber choices like white rice or processed grains could help you have a healthier gut.”

A fiber-rich diet can reduce levels of cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance that blocks blood flow to the heart and can trigger heart attacks or strokes. Eating quinoa can also slash the risk of colon cancer, cases of which are rising in young Americans.

open image in gallery Bolivian Aymara natives walk in a quinoa plantation in the Andes Mountains in April 2013. The ancient grain has been harvested there for thousands of years ( AFP via Getty Images )

But it’s not just quinoa’s fiber that keeps you fuller; it’s partially the grain’s high protein content. Quinoa has more than 22 grams of protein per cup compared to 4.6 grams in a cup of white rice.

Czerwony explained that quinoa is what is known as a “complete protein,” which is a food that contains all nine of the essential amino acids that are the building blocks for proteins.

The body needs complete proteins to form muscle and build and repair tissue, the Cleveland Clinic says. “Most complete proteins are meat, so eating quinoa helps you get your protein without the possible health risks of meat,” said Czerwony.

Quinoa is higher in calories, too, helping people to feel less hungry. A cup has 440 more calories than white rice. Still, those aren’t the only reasons people benefit from incorporating quinoa into their diet.

A cup is packed with 357 milligrams of magnesium, a mineral that can slash your risk of Type 2 diabetes, regulate nerve and muscle function, keep bones strong and ensure your heartbeat remains steady.

open image in gallery Quinoa is a great fiber and protein boost to salads and soups, providing a hearty texture and earthy taste ( Getty Images/iStock )

The same amount of white rice has just 14.22 milligrams of magnesium. “Eating quinoa in combination with fruits, vegetables and other whole grains may help prevent diabetes and other metabolic conditions,” said Czerwony.

And quinoa is gluten free, which means the grain also aids in managing blood sugar levels. Blood sugar levels that are too high can result in heart disease and diabetes.

While some people may be allergic to saponin, the natural chemical found on the outer shell of quinoa, the allergy is considered rare.

Most people can serve cooked quinoa up safely mixed into a salad with mandarin oranges or as a part of an egg and salmon bowl at brunch. Used in dishes for more than 7,000 years and harvested in fields in the Andes Mountains, quinoa provides a heartier texture than other grain and pasta options, such as couscous or cauliflower rice.

Quinoa has a nutty, earthy taste and people can buy it in red, black and white varieties. You can toss a handful of quinoa in muffins, stuff into bell peppers or stir into a winter vegetable soup. It cooks in just 15 minutes.