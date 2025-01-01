Quinoa protein brownies: A wholesome and indulgent vegan treat
Looking for a healthier indulgence? Gigi Grassia’s quinoa protein brownies are a plant-based dream, packed with protein from quinoa, peanut butter and yoghurt
“These brownies are perfect or those seeking a wholesome indulgence,” says Gigi Grassia, author of new cookbook Plant Protein.
“Bursting with plant-based protein from quinoa, peanut butter and yoghurt, naturally sweetened with banana and maple syrup and enriched with cacao powder, they’re a protein-packed treat perfect for any time of day.
“I love changing the toppings depending on my mood! Chocolate chips? Peanut butter swirls or dried raspberries?What’s it going to be next time?”
Quinoa protein brownies
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
120g tricolour quinoa
10g ground flaxseeds
100g high protein plant-based yoghurt
90g overripe banana
40g raw cacao powder
40ml maple syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
50g smooth peanut butter
1 tsp baking powder
Handful of dark chocolate chips
Method:
1. Put the quinoa into a bowl and pour over enough hot water to fully cover it. Leave to soak for at least one hour.
2. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/gas mark 6 and line a 15 x 20cm baking tin with baking parchment.
3. In a small bowl, combine the ground flaxseeds with 40ml water. Stir and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. With time it will form a slurry.
4. Drain the quinoa and put it into a food processor with the yoghurt, banana, cacao powder, flaxseed slurry, maple syrup, vanilla extract, peanut butter and baking powder and blend until smooth. Stir in some chocolate chips.
5. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking tin and top with more chocolate chips. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with just a little crumb on it (it should be cooked but still moist).
6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before slicing and serving.
Recipe from ‘Plant Protein: 80 Healthy And Delicious High-Protein Vegan Recipes’ by Gigi Grassia (Greenfinch, £22).
