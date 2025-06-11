Should you let your pets sleep on the bed? Experts say it’s not that simple

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having a furry friend in bed may not be conducive to a good night's sleep.

Many pet owners allow their animals to sleep with them, which often leads to sleep disruption, though many say the companionship is worth it.

Melissa Milanak, a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina specialising in sleep health, said that most of her patients report that their pets frequently disturb them at night.

“You can’t say that hands down, it’s bad for every single person, but there is a lot out there saying it negatively impacts your sleep,” she said.

Generally speaking, having a pet is good for many people's health. Pets have been shown to lower their humans' stress levels, get them to exercise and more. Many pet owners also say they feel an immeasurable amount of comfort by having their pets close as they sleep.

But dogs’ and cats’ natural sleep cycles aren't the same as those of humans.

As many cat owners know, "the zoomies" often happen before they are ready to get out of bed.

Dogs tend to be light sleepers and wake up multiple times at night. Some display instinctual behavior like scratching at bedding, which can prevent deeper phases of sleep even if it doesn’t wake you up.

As many cat owners know, “the zoomies” often happen before they are ready to get out of bed. Cats evolved to hunt in low light, meaning they are particularly active at dusk and dawn.

Milanak also said allergens such as pet dander and microbes brought into the house can affect owners’ breathing, preventing them from getting enough deep sleep.

Dogs tend to be light sleepers and wake up multiple times in the night

Brian Chin, a professor of social and health psychology at Trinity College in Connecticut, said his research has found sleeping with pets was associated with poor sleep, “particularly those dimensions of sleep quality and insomnia symptoms.” That’s even accounting for the fact that pet owners may be less inclined to report problems in a survey because they don’t believe their beloved pets cause problems.

“I hate to even admit that my cat disrupts my sleep at all,” said Chin, who has one cat that keeps him awake and another that leaves him alone.

Moreover, a higher number of pets was associated with higher sleep disruption, he said.

What should you do about it?

It’s not as simple as telling pet owners that they shouldn’t share the bed, Milanak said. For a lot of people, it becomes part of their sleep routine, which makes it difficult to sleep without it because they have come to associate pets with sleep.

Because the topic is sensitive, Milanak asks new patients several questions before getting to whether they sleep with a pet. If they’re waking up multiple times a night, for example, they may not realize why. Once the association is made, she then asks whether they are open to not sleeping together.

“It’s like if I said to somebody, you need to stop smoking,” she said. “They’re going to give me all the reasons why they want to continue smoking.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The first, most obvious solution is putting a dog bed on the floor in the bedroom, or locking the cat out of the room at night. For those who insist on having the pet in bed with them, she advises washing the sheets more frequently and perhaps adjusting their sleep schedule to match their pet’s routine.

“Maybe you need to go to bed earlier so you can get up earlier to accommodate the pet,” she said.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it

Despite any problems, many pet owners feel that the bonding and emotional benefits outweigh minor sleep disruption.

Angela Wilson, who lives in Cobb County, Georgia, said she has bought a series of ever-more plush beds for her golden retriever, Sadie. But Sadie jumps into her bed anyway.

Then they usually sleep peacefully back to back.

“People complain about their dogs waking them up, but she doesn’t wake me up,” Wilson said. “She’s very gentle.”