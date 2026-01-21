Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ordering a takeaway has emerged as one of the most popular ways for people to both console themselves after a challenging day at work and celebrate a successful one, according to new research.

The study highlights the unique role of delivered meals as a go-to indulgence for a range of emotional states.

Published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, the investigation by experts at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) set out to assess people’s options for both self-reward and self-consolation.

Researchers examined the preferences of 281 individuals from across the UK, presenting them with scenarios of a good, bad, or average workday.

Participants were then asked to report their likelihood of engaging in various "self-gifting behaviours," such as having an alcoholic drink, a takeaway, a chocolate bar, an online shopping spree, or a bubble bath.

The findings indicated that after imagining a bad day, people were more inclined to indulge in an alcoholic drink, a takeaway, a chocolate bar, and a bubble bath, suggesting these choices were "primarily motivated by a desire for self-console."

Having a takeaway is one of the top treats for consoling oneself after a tough day at work, a new study suggests ( PA )

Significantly, the study found that a takeaway was the "only self-gifting item that was motivated by both a desire to self-reward and self-console."

Dr Suzanna Forwood, co-lead author and director of the Research Centre for Better Living at ARU, explained this dual appeal: "The popularity of takeaway food may reflect a double benefit.

“The takeaway combines the indulgence of a desired meal with removing the daily chore of preparing and cooking dinner. For many, that combination may feel particularly appealing after either a successful or a difficult day at work."

Last year, it was confirmed that Camden in north London has taken the crown from Bury as England’s fast food capital, with analysis showing it has the most outlets per population.

Blackpool, Manchester and Tower Hamlets in London all remained near the top of the list, but both Hartlepool and Darlington dropped out of the top 10.

Camden Town is well-known as a hub of food stalls in London, with multiple adjoining markets in a small radius from Camden Stables to Boxpark.

Even so, the number of fast food outlets has doubled since 2017 (the last available data), from 205 outlets to 417.