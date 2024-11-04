Wellbeing experts on the simple daily habits that keep their stress levels in check

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Everybody feels stressed sometimes, it’s a totally vital, normal part of being human.

The adrenaline that comes with it is what helps power you through a job interview, sharpens your focus when dealing with a tricky task, and helps you spot and navigate potentially dangerous situations quickly.

Take away ‘flight or fight or freeze’ mode though – your body’s natural response to stressful events – and things can unravel when you least need them to.

That said, too much stress can be a danger in itself, and if you don’t know how to manage it, you can end up feeling anxious and upset, sick and dizzy, lacking in confidence. Long term unchecked stress can leave you burnt out, overwhelmed and physically and mentally exhausted.

But there’s a lot we can all do to keep an eye on our stress levels, and steps we can take to make sure they don’t get out of control. Not sure where to start? We asked a whole range of health and wellbeing experts for their ultimate stress-busting tactics that you can implement today…

Stay hydrated

“If it’s not easy for me, I’m not going to do it – it needs to be obvious and unavoidable,” says Dr Alexandria Phillips, Clinical Psychologist at Soke Wimbledon, of her daily habits. “Drinking lots of water helps me ward off stress headaches. I put my glass on top of my phone on my bed stand, so that when I wake up in the morning, I have to pick up the glass of water to be able to pick up my phone. First glass of water achieved before I’m even out of bed!”

Breathe in

Practitioner psychologist Dr Ravi Gill uses breathwork to manage her stress: “While juggling work and two young children, taking time out for me is a rare thing. So whenever I can I try to take deep breaths to help regulate my emotions and contribute to my wellness – waiting at the traffic lights, waiting for the kettle to boil or the toaster. Deep breathing stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for promoting calmness and reducing the ‘fight-or-flight’ response.”

Find the fun

“I was very taken by research in Scandinavia that looked at those who were so stressed they were becoming burnt out. They thought that people who experience burnout feel guilt and anxiety when they try to take care of themselves,” says Dr Richard Graham, Consultant Psychiatrist at Soke Wimbledon. “So, my prescription is to make sure that you do something enjoyable, something rejuvenating. For me that might be trawling for a new recipe and really enjoying the discovery of whether it is as good as the pics!”

Use affirmations

Phillips swears by positive thinking via affirmations: “I’ve started to change my passwords to my affirmations. Imagine logging into your work computer and writing ‘TakeABreath!’. It’ll remind you every morning that you have the power to slow down and take a breath, and that you deserve to look after yourself.”

As does Gill, who uses the I am app: “It sends me a new affirmation throughout the day, every 90 minutes or so. In the busyness of my day, I can still take a small minute out to reflect or certainly stop and reframe my thoughts. I commonly use affirmations while I complete my morning routine; brushing teeth, skincare etc. like: ‘I am strong, I am brave, I am accomplished, I am enough.’”

Listen to a beat

It’s amazing what throwing some shapes can do to boost your mood. Charli Harrison, a counsellor at Nuffield Health, says: “I pop my earphones in and put on some of my favourite music and either go for a walk or a run, or have a sing and dance about my house (when no one else is home – obviously!). Music always helps me when I’m feeling stressed or overwhelmed.”

Find your strength

Regular exercising is a no-brainer for reducing stress – the NHS recommends 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week for adults, or 75 minutes vigorous intensity. Nutritionist, PT and wellness coach Rachael Sacerdoti, focuses on strength training: “This is the most effective for both my mind and body. I aim for five strength sessions a week, emphasising progressive overload (gradually increasing intensity) to continually challenge myself.”

Discover what suits you

“Tackling stress can be quite stressful in itself. There is no one fit for all and the key is to find what naturally works for you,” says Dr Aarthi Sinha, GP and wellbeing specialist at churchcrescent.co.uk. “I find exercising helpful, but going to the gym a stressful experience, so I will often do a small workout at home and go for a walk.”

Look ahead

Lauran Grayston, a therapist at Nuffield Health, jumps forward in time in her head when she’s feeling overwhelmed. She says: “If there are particular things causing stress, I love the question: ‘Will this matter in five years, one year, a month’s time?’ It helps to put things into perspective of importance and how long I should spend ruminating or worrying about said stressors.”

Hit the hay

Yep, you’ve got to get your sleep in. Adults typically need seven to nine hours of sleep a night, and if you’re missing out on enough zzzzs, stress can swiftly build up. “My sleep alarm goes off at 10pm each night to remind me it’s time to prioritise rest,” says Sacerdoti. “Adequate sleep is my non-negotiable, especially when balancing fitness goals with running a business and caring for my family.”

Embrace hot stuff

It can be hard to drift off if your stress tends to crash over you before bed though. “I have two evening rituals I swear by,” says Rebecca Dadoun, Pilates instructor and founder of Pilates Prescription. “One is a bath and the other is a hot calming bedtime tea. I always think back to when my kids were babies and we would set up the perfect bedtime routine of a bottle, bath and bed; so why can’t we have the same?”

Have a hum

You can do this one wherever you might be – even on the bus. Phoebe Liebling, Nutritional Therapist and founder of Liebling Health, recommends a daily bout of humming. She says: “Take an in breath through your nose, hold it, then hum with your mouth closed with as much intention as you can for five to six minutes. The vibration through the head and neck stimulates the vagus nerve which triggers the calming parasympathetic nervous system to take charge.”

Match and mirror

For many of us, daily social situations can trigger stress. Jessen James, a former psychiatric nurse and human behaviour expert at jessenjames.com, has a nifty trick to “diffuse stress and tension and make interactions feel smoother”.

He says: “Matching and mirroring involves subtly aligning your body language with the person you’re speaking to,” he explains. “By matching someone’s posture, gestures, or tone, you create a sense of connection. This not only makes the conversation feel less stressful but also increases the likelihood of being heard and understood, and when you feel heard and understood, you feel more confident. The more confident you feel, stress and anxiety levels are dramatically reduced.”

Practise gratitude

Dadoun uses ‘gratitude check-ins’ “as a way of building up my psychological immune system”. “Just noting three things in your head, out loud with your kids or written down, can be so uplifting and humbling,” she says. “[For instance] my body works (stretch your arms and legs), I can breathe freely (take a nice big breath with this one) and my family, who I love (hug them), reminds me that whatever stress I am feeling. I am and will be OK!”