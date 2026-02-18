Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After winning a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, photographers zeroed in on U.S. figure skater Alyssa Liu’s teeth - and the silver spikes that appeared to hover over them.

The 20-year-old athlete, from California, has what’s called a frenulum or “smiley” piercing, one thatpierces the skin connecting the gums to the upper lip.

Liu did the piercing herself, she explained in an interview before the games.

But while the body jewelry may look cool, experts warn getting these piercings come with a risk of infection and can damage oral health.

Mouth piercings are particularly risky because of the millions of bacteria that live in our mouths, according to Colgate. “There's a greater risk of infection when you pierce the inside of your mouth versus getting your ears pierced because of the bacteria,” the mouth care brand says.

open image in gallery Olympic figure skater Alyssa Liu has what’s called a ‘smiley’ piercing. While it looks cool, dentists warn these kinds of piercings may come with complications for your health ( Getty )

Infections can easily develop following oral piercings if the jewelry and surrounding areas are improperly cleaned or touched with dirty hands.

Infection can lead to gum disease that causes teeth to fall out, and inflammation that may result in irreversible receding gums, exposing the sensitive roots of the teeth.

In much rarer cases, people can also develop Hepatitis B, C, D, E and G, oral hygiene brands Crest and Oral B note. They may also be infected with tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, fungal and bacterial infections like candidiasis and cellulitis or even the heart valve infection, endocarditis.

“Smiley piercings are done on a very sensitive area, and it requires adequate care; otherwise, it can lead to infection and cause adverse effects,” Rodeo Dental Care cautions.

open image in gallery The gold medalist said she did the smiley piercing herself. But experts say performing the procedure with a trained professional is crucial to prevent infection ( Getty )

These piercings can bring about other issues for the teeth and mouth. Piercings can lead to swelling, bleeding, bruising, nerve damage, inflammation and traumatized tissue around the piercing site. They can even impact taste and saliva production.

The metal piercing can harm teeth over time, as well, because of its near-constant movement in the mouth.

It can bump and scratch the teeth, resulting in enamel erosion and cracked or chipped teeth. Enamel protects against tooth decay, and it wears away over time.

All of these risks are why it’s important not to “DIY” your piercings, dentists say.

“After understanding the risks, if you still decide to get an oral piercing make sure the procedure is performed by a trained professional who uses sterile instruments,” advises cosmetic dentist Dr. Edward Liu. “Consult with your dentist before getting an oral piercing to learn proper aftercare and maintenance that will help you reduce your risk of infection or complication.”