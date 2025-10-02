Is matcha or green tea better to boost your energy?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matcha and green tea may come from the same plant but they have a host of contrasting benefits.

While cups of traditional green tea are made by steeping Camellia sinensis leaves in hot water, baristas make matcha by grinding the leaves into a bright green powder that is whisked into hot water. And both teas require the shrub to be grown in different conditions, with matcha best harvested in shade and green tea plants in sunlight.

Although both teas have caffeine and share plenty of other health benefits, experts say one is a better choice for powering up in the morning.

Matcha contains more caffeine than traditional green tea, providing between 38 and 88 milligrams a cup, compared to just 20 to 30 milligrams in green tea.

“Green tea matcha powder also packs a pretty fierce nutritional punch,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano told the Cleveland Clinic.

open image in gallery Drinking matcha and green tea offer similar health benefits. But one is better than the other for a quick energy boost ( Getty Images/iStock )

Both green teas are rich in antioxidants. Yet, matcha beats green tea in that area, as well.

Matcha has 137 times more antioxidant catechins – chemicals found in plants that protect against disease – in addition to higher levels of digestion-regulating fiber, bone-strengthening calcium, and amino acids with brain-protective properties like L-theanine. The latter is also calming, the Cleveland Clinic notes, making matcha an enticing option for people who want energy without the jitters.

It also has immune system-strengthening vitamin C, vision-fortifying vitamin E, and muscle-supporting potassium, registered dietitian Jordan Hill told Real Simple.

You just need one or two teaspoons to feel the effects, according to coffeemaker manufacturer Breville.

Just make sure not to drink too much. Health officials recommend sticking to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day, but one or two cups of matcha is ideal, Yasi Ansari, senior dietitian at UCLA Health Santa Monica, said.

open image in gallery People just need one or two cups a day to get antioxidants and brain-protecting amino acids from matcha ( Getty Images )

However, you don’t need to limit your matcha intake to just drinks. In fact, people love to use it so much, it’s been running out, according to The New York Times.

The savory powder, which was first used in ancient China, goes well in cakes and baked goods, smoothies, oatmeal, egg dishes, on popcorn, and even mixed into the guacamole on game night.

“Matcha is one of the most versatile flavors out there and adds a pleasant flavor to pretty much anything it goes into,” Zumpano explained.