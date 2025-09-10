Eating a keto diet linked to reduced depression symptoms in college students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eating a keto diet could help tens of millions of Americans who suffer from depression, according to researchers.

The diet popular with body builders has the ability to slash symptoms of depression by a whopping 70 percent in just under three months – reducing 20 percent more symptoms than current treatments, such as therapy and medication.

It’s unclear just how the diet fights the condition, but 16 Ohio State University students suffering from depression saw their mental health improve nearly three-fold when sticking to the diet.

Their performance on cognitive tests also got better and all but one of the students lost weight, a pilot study published Tuesday found. Weight loss and better academic performance have previously been tied to improved mental health.

“There is more science yet to do, but because there is evidence of a benefit, expanding accessibility to a well-formulated ketogenic diet as an augmentation to treatment for depression is something to think about,” Dr. Jeff Volek, a professor of human sciences at the school, said in a statement.

open image in gallery Eating a keto diet has helped to improve symptoms of depression in college students over the span of 10 weeks ( Getty Images/iStock )

The keto -- or ketogenic -- diet is an approach characterized by high-fat and low-carbohydrate intake, aiming to facilitate weight loss, enhance mental clarity, and boost energy levels, according to the National Library of Medicine.

For college students, more than 40 percent of whom report experiencing depression symptoms, using the diet could be a more personalized approach to an often debilitating condition.

The number of American adults who had experienced a major depressive episode was the highest among people between the ages of 18 and 25 in 2021, according to federal health data.

“There is a need for finding ways of helping students on a large scale. And nutrition is one way we can do that,” Dr. Ryan Patel, a psychiatrist in Ohio State’s Office of Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service, explained.

The researchers hope to better understand the link between keto and improved symptoms of depression through further study and a larger clinical trial.

But, this isn’t the first study that has linked eating the keto diet to reduced symptoms of mental illness. Last year, a Stanford Medicine clinical trial found the diet could help to improve the psychiatric conditions of people leaving with serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

"The participants reported improvements in their energy, sleep, mood and quality of life," Dr. Shebani Seth, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford, said then. "They feel healthier and more hopeful."

open image in gallery The Ohio State University researchers hope to further explore their findings in a larger clinical trial ( AFP via Getty Images )

During the keto diet, the body switches out its primary energy source from blood sugar to ketones.

Ketones are acids that the body makes when it’s using energy from fat. Making too many can make the blood toxic, but sticking to a safe level below 3 millimoles per liter can help build muscle, improve blood sugar, and slash appetite, according to Healthline.

One avenue researchers are continuing to explore is what happens when we cut back on carbs and focus on protein and fat.

Dr. Georgia Ede, a psychiatrist in Massachusetts, told NPR last January that giving our bodies a different fuel source could bring parts of the "brain back online that may have been stuttering."