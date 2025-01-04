Day three of our exclusive five-day keto diet plan: ‘Oat’ meal, goats cheese salad and vegan meatballs
From creamy, nutrient-packed ‘oat’ meal sweetened with physalis to Mediterranean-inspired ‘meat’ balls with a vibrant beetroot dip and labneh, day three of our exclusive seven-day keto meal plan blends bold flavours with refined simplicity, says Hannah Twiggs
Day three of our exclusive five-day keto meal plan brings a sense of culinary adventure, weaving together bold flavours and refined simplicity.
The morning begins with a warming “oat” meal enriched by the bright sweetness of physalis, a berry that keeps carbs low while delivering a dose of nutrients. For lunch, a crisp prosciutto and goat’s cheese salad strikes the perfect balance of richness and freshness. Dinner is where the Mediterranean inspiration truly shines, with spiced “meat” balls paired with vibrant beetroot dip and creamy labneh.
Day three
Physalis are the lowest carb-per-serving berry, which makes them a great way to sweeten your breakfast. They are also a nutrient-packed food.
Breakfast
“Oat” meal with physalis and nuts
Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
1 × serving Keto “oat” meal base (see below)
½ tsp ground turmeric
½ tsp ground cinnamon
2 tbsp double (heavy) cream
1 tbsp MCT oil
1 tsp monkfruit sweetener
2 tbsp macadamia nuts, chopped
15g (½oz) physalis
Method:
1. Place “oat” meal base and remaining ingredients, except nuts and physalis, in a pan over medium heat and warm, stirring constantly, for 3-5 minutes. Add nuts and physalis to serve.
Nutrition per serving: 368 calories / 35g fat / 14.1g carbs / 5.3g fibre / 8.8g net carbs / 3g protein
Keto ‘oat’ meal base
Grains are off limits when eating a keto diet, but this porridge-like, low-carb replacement provides a versatile breakfast alternative.
Serves: 10
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
115g (4oz) almond flour
50g (1¾oz) ground linseeds (flax seeds)
80g (2¾oz) chia seeds
80g (2¾oz) hemp seeds
40g (1½oz) collagen powder
110g (4oz) toasted pecan pieces
3 egg yolks, whisked
480ml (16 fl oz) tinned coconut milk
Method:
1. Combine all dry ingredients in a jar for easier use, then combine the beaten egg yolks and coconut milk in a separate jar. When ready to use, scoop 60g (2oz) of dry and 60ml (¼ cup) of wet, plus 60ml (¼ cup) water into a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, for 3-5 minutes. Add toppings as liked.
Note: Store the wet ingredients in the fridge for 3-4 days.
Nutrition per serving: 357 calories / 30g fat / 10.8g carbs / 7.3g fibre / 3.5g net carbs / 13g protein
Lunch
Prosciutto and goat’s cheese salad
Serves: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
40g (1½oz) rocket (arugula)
30g (1oz) frisee (curly endive), torn into bite-sized pieces
6 prosciutto slices
30g (1oz) goat’s cheese, crumbled
2 tbsp walnuts, toasted
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Arrange rocket and frisee on a plate or in a container. Top with remaining ingredients and drizzle with oil and vinegar. Season.
Nutrition per serving: 633 calories / 60g fat / 4.7g carbs / 2g fibre / 2.7g net carbs / 21.4g protein
Dinner
Mediterranean ‘meat’ balls
Serves: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 20-25 minutes
Ingredients:
30g (1oz) parsley, chopped
3 tbsp chopped mint leaves
200g (7oz) onion, grated
3 tbsp pine nuts, roughly chopped
2½ tsp Mediterranean seasoning (see below)
1 tsp sea salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
60g (2oz) beetroot dip (see below)
6 tbsp labneh
Method:
1. Preheat oven to 230C (445F). Combine parsley, mint, onion, pine nuts, seasoning, salt and pepper and half the beetroot dip in a bowl. Using a heaped tablespoon, form mixture into 12-16 “meat” balls. Place “meat” balls on a lined baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating halfway through. Serve with remaining beetroot dip and labneh. Freeze remaining “meat” balls for another day.
Nutrition per serving: 507 calories / 34g fat / 12.2g carbs / 2.8g fibre / 9.4g net carbs / 37g protein
Mediterranean seasoning
Makes: 33g (1oz)
Prep time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
3 tbsp ground cumin
3 tbsp ground coriander
1 tbsp smoked paprika
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method:
1. Place ingredients in a small bowl and mix together until completely combined. Place in a jar and use when needed.
Nutrition: 98 calories / 4g fat / 10.1g carbs / 3.3g fibre / 6.8g net carbs / 3.3g protein
Beetroot dip
Makes: 240ml (8 fl oz)
Serves: 10
Prep time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
3 large beetroot (beets) (250g/9oz), roasted and peeled
30g (1oz) walnuts, chopped
1 tsp ground cumin
2 garlic cloves, crushed
120ml (4 fl oz) tahini
2 tsp lemon juice
70ml (2¼ fl oz) extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Place all ingredients, except olive oil, in a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Add olive oil in a steady stream until creamy. Season with salt and pepper. Store in a container in the fridge for 4-5 days.
Nutrition per serving: 166 calories / 16g fat / 5.7g carbs / 2g fibre / 3.7g net carbs / 3g protein
Recipes from ‘28 Days Keto: A complete guide to living the keto lifestyle easily’ by Lisa Butterworth and Caroline Hwang (Smith Street Books, £15).
