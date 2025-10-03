Researchers dispel this strange heart myth tied to Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fitter people have far fewer heartbeats each day – a finding that Australian researchers said this week potentially adds years to their lives.

The difference between athletes and non-athletes is around 10 percent.

“That’s an incredible saving of about 11,500 beats a day,” Professor André La Gerche, of the St Vincent’s Institute of Medical Research, explained in a statement.

“Even though athletes’ hearts work harder during exercise, their lower resting rates more than make up for it.”

The researchers said the findings dispel the myth that exercise uses up your heartbeats, which they claimed was “popularized” by President Donald Trump.

open image in gallery Fitter people have around 10 percent fewer heartbeats a day than non-athletes, Australian researchers say ( Getty Images/iStock )

In a book about the president published in 2016, reporters from The Washington Post said Trump believed that the human body was like a battery with a finite amount of energy “which exercise only depleted.”

But, La Gerche said that’s incorrect.

“The fitter you are, the more metabolically efficient your body becomes,” he said. “Even if you’re training hard for an hour a day, your heart beats more slowly for the other 23 hours. The net effect is fewer beats used overall.”

In a study of more than 100 athletes wearing heart monitors, the researchers determined the fittest individuals had resting heart rates as low as 40 beats per minute, compared to an average of between 70 to 80 beats per minute.

For most adults, a resting heart rate between 60 and 100 beats per minute is considered normal, according to the American Heart Association.

Experts have long known that athletes have lower heart rates because exercise strengthens their heart muscle, allowing the heart to pump more blood with each beat and delivering more oxygen to their muscles.

Because of that, the heart needs to beat fewer times than it would in a less fit person while at rest, according to Harvard Medical School.

open image in gallery Professor André La Gerche says just a few hours of exercise each week can help your heart health ( St Vincent's Institute of Medical Research )

Having a high resting heart rate has been linked to the build up of fat and cholesterol in arteries and an increased risk of dying from heart disease. Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., resulting in more than 941,000 deaths in 2022.

Having a resting heart rate below 60 can also be a sign of a problem in people who aren’t athletes, signaling an electrical problem or a thyroid condition.

Exercise is crucial to reduce the risk of life-threatening conditions, La Gerche said, adding that the benefits of regular, moderate exercise far outweigh any risks.

“Just a few hours of purposeful exercise each week can transform your heart’s efficiency and help make every beat count,” he said.